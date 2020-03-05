MotoGP
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 1:36 PM

MotoGP has issued an updated 2020 calendar in wake of the coronavirus-induced disruption to the Qatar and Thailand races, with Austin now confirmed as the first round of the season.

New quarantine procedures implemented by the Qatari government on travellers from Italy led promoter Dorna to cancel the MotoGP season-opener, though Moto2 and Moto3 will race at Losail this weekend as both championships were already there for a pre-season test.

A ban on large gatherings in Thailand led to round two getting postponed, with that race now scheduled for October 4.

This means the Aragon Grand Prix, which was scheduled for that date, will be brought back to September 27, two weeks after the Misano race on September 13.

The MotoGP season is now set to start on April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas, before moving onto Argentina a fortnight later, although it remains to be seen what steps the American government will take in terms of travel and quarantine procedures in the wake of the rising number of cases of COVID-19, particularly in Europe.

All going well, the first European round will still be the Spanish GP at Jerez on May 3.

The Italian GP at Mugello is still scheduled for its 31 May date, though this will likely come under review should the outbreak in the region fail to improve.

Revised MotoGP 2020 calendar:

Date Event Venue
March 8 Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail
April 5 GP of the Americas COTA
April 19 Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
May 3 Spain Jerez
May 17 France Le Mans
May 31 Italy Mugello
June 7 Catalunya Barcelona
June 21 Germany Sachsenring
June 28 Netherlands Assen
July 12 Finland KymiRing
August 9 Czech Republic Brno
August 16 Austria Red Bull Ring
August 30 Great Britain Silverstone
September 13 San Marino Misano
September 27 Aragon Motorland Aragon
October 4 Thailand Buriram
October 18 Japan Motegi
October 25 Australia Phillip Island
November 1 Malaysia Sepang
November 15 Valencia Ricardo Tormo
 

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

