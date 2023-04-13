Oliveira “cleared everything” with Marquez after Portugal MotoGP collision
RNF Aprilia MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira says he already “cleared everything” with Marc Marquez in Portugal after their controversial tangle and considers the matter closed.
Oliveira was wiped out by Marquez on the third lap of his home grand prix at the Algarve International Circuit last month, after the Honda rider made a mistake under braking for Turn 3.
The Portuguese rider suffered tendon damage in the collision and elected to sit out the Argentina GP which took place the following week. Marquez suffered a hand fracture and missed the Argentina GP, and will also sit out this weekend’s Americas GP.
In the aftermath of the incident, Marquez was handed a double long lap penalty for the Argentina round which was then reissued by the FIM stewards so that the punishment carried over to the next round the Honda rider contested.
Honda felt this breached the regulations and lodged an appeal with the stewards, who referred it to the FIM Court of Appeal.
On Thursday, the FIM Court of Appeal granted Honda and Marquez a stay of execution on the penalty until the matter has been fully resolved – meaning, Marquez will not serve the penalty until the FIM deems he legally must.
Asked for comment on the Marquez penalty situation, Oliveira – who has been cleared to ride this weekend in Austin – said: “I think me and Marc have cleared everything on Sunday [in Portugal].
“He came to check on me in the medical centre, he explained what happened, he apologised and that’s case closed for me. Since then, I haven’t really paid attention. I just hope he comes back soon racing at Jerez and he recovers fully to be here.”
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Oliveira’s RNF team issued a statement following the Portuguese GP calling for the FIM to clampdown harder on incidents like the Marquez one.
Honda announced earlier this week that test rider Stefan Bradl would sit in for Marquez in Austin while he continues his recovery.
As well as Oliveira, Honda’s Joan Mir was also passed fit by MotoGP doctors on Thursday to race this weekend after an ankle injury forced him out of the Americas GP.
