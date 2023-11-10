Subscribe
MotoGP Malaysian GP
News

Oliveira “not disappointed” by Honda’s MotoGP offer for 2024

Five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira says he is “not disappointed” that Honda was only willing to offer him a one-year contract for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Following Marc Marquez’s decision to quit Honda in favour of Gresini Ducati for the 2024 season, Oliveira emerged as HRC’s preferred option to replace him.

The RNF rider is contracted to Aprilia for next year, but had an option in his contract that allowed him to leave if a factory team offered him a deal.

Oliveira was taken off the board in recent weeks, however, as Honda only wanted to offer a one-year deal to keep its options open for 2025 when most factory riders are out of contract.

Asked by Motorsport.com on Friday at the Malaysian Grand Prix if he was disappointed by this approach, the Portuguese replied: “No, it’s not disappointing.

“It’s a business, they look for opportunities, so do we.

“Sometimes our expectations maybe don’t match what is offered, and also it’s possible for a manufacturer to get. So, I’m not disappointed, no.”

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

Expanding on the subject, he added: “It’s that they want a rider to go there for one year, and I think nowadays it’s too risky to do it.

“Even being the biggest manufacturer in the world with all the economic and most likely also human ability to build up a bike and make a strong team, I’d say as a rider that is breaking a relationship with one manufacturer to go to another without this guarantee of the future, I think it’s quite difficult.”

Oliveira also noted that his decision was partly motivated by the fact he could be in the frame to step up to the factory Aprilia squad in 2025.

“Exactly. You know, every rider breaks this two-year contract cycle next year [at the end of 2024], so anyway everything will be open.

“I just don’t see how it would be possible to risk that much without guarantees of continuing. I think it’s quite hard.”

Oliveira’s former KTM stablemate Pol Espargaro emerged on Friday as a possible option for Honda for next year, but confirmed that he will remain as a test rider for the Austrian marque.

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales was also an option for Honda, but he says his “commitment is to Aprilia”.

Read Also:

Commenting on this, he said: “I have to say this is really nice to here and this is something good.

“Also, I want Aprilia to hear this – they need to push if they want me. It’s always great that Honda, for example, a great brand, thinks about you. It means you are doing a good job.

“But my commitment, I say many times, is to Aprilia. I have a contract for 2024. For the future I don’t know, everything can happen.”

shares
comments
Previous article Espargaro admits Honda 2024 approach but will remain KTM MotoGP test rider
Next article Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez

Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe