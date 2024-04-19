Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy” on TV now
Trackhouse Racing rider Miguel Oliveira reckons MotoGP “looks too easy from home nowadays” and thinks the series could do with offering a better look inside of it.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Oliveira was speaking of his experiences at Trackhouse Racing’s NASCAR facility in Concord, North Carolina, prior to last weekend’s Americas Grand Prix.
Admitting he knew very little about NASCAR prior to his visit, he says he gained a greater appreciation of the series and the intricacies of it that go far beyond drivers simply turning left.
When asked about this, he noted that MotoGP could do with opening up to fans in this way as he feels they are not getting an accurate representation of how difficult it is to ride one of these bikes on TV.
“When you get inside of a sport you get inside what it means, and you understand it’s not as simple as it looks on TV,” he said.
“We could use a bit of that in MotoGP also. I think people who can come and watch us live, they can appreciate that it’s difficult. But not from home. I think it looks too easy from home nowadays.”
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Commenting on his time at Trackhouse’s NASCAR base, five-time grand prix winner Oliveira says he was surprised at the complexities of the stock cars used in the series.
“We got a nice insight into what NASCAR racing really is about, and really positively surprised about it,” he noted. “I got to drive the NASCAR car for a pitstop, so it made my day.
“No [I didn’t know much]. For me it was like guys inside of a car, they drive left corners all the time. That was it for me.
“I really had no idea of the complexity of the balance of the car, the aerodynamics of the car and how little they can do technically to the car but how big of a work this means to the teams in terms of disassembling the frame, putting every part together, measuring everything to the laser detail practically.
“For the drivers as well, we got to drive the simulator and you can definitely feel the difficulty that is to be competitive there.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP
“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish
Why Oliveira was right to pass on 2020 works KTM MotoGP ride
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse
Brivio joins new Trackhouse MotoGP squad as team principal
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
Latest news
Rast: "More time" needed for BMW to emulate Porsche WEC win with LMDh
Alonso considered aborting P3 lap in F1 China qualifying
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments