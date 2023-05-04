Subscribe
Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

Miguel Oliveira has been ruled out of MotoGP action for the second time this season through injury as he will miss the French Grand Prix and be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing

The RNF Aprilia rider sustained a dislocated and fractured left shoulder in a crash with Fabio Quartararo on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Spanish GP which triggered an early red flag.

Oliveira was unable to make the restart due to his injuries – now fully diagnosed as a dislocated left shoulder, fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury – which have also ruled him out of competing at the French GP on 12-14 May.

Aprilia test rider Savadori will step in for the Portuguese rider at Le Mans for RNF Aprilia, fresh from the post-Spanish GP test on Monday.

Oliveira will not require surgery for his latest injuries, but doctors have ordered him to focus on recovery before making a comeback. It is expected that his physical condition will be assessed in the build-up to the Italian GP at Mugello on 9-11 June.

It will be the second MotoGP round Oliveira has missed through injury in 2023, having been absent for the Argentina round after being involved in a crash triggered by Marc Marquez in the season opener in Portugal.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Dorna

Long-time Aprilia MotoGP test rider Savadori will make his first competitive outing since a wildcard entry at last year’s Austrian GP. The Italian made five outings in total last year for Aprilia, but failed to score a point in any of the races.

An RNF Aprilia team statement read: “While immediate medical attention successfully repositioned his dislocated left shoulder, further assessments revealed a more severe injury, including a fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury.

“Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round. The team wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back for the Italian GP.

Read Also:

“The entire team remains focused and committed to achieving success on the track, even with this setback.”

Le Mans is set to host the return of Marquez after he underwent surgery following the crash with Oliveira in Portugal, having missed the last three rounds.

Pol Espargaro gives first update since horror Portugal MotoGP crash
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
