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Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar

Could this be one of those weekends when Bagnaia rediscovers his old self?

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 7:55 PM

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After the better part of two seasons in the doldrums, Francesco Bagnaia says he finally feels like a factory rider again. This follows a strong Friday at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The works Ducati man looked competitive all day at Losail, regardless of tyre compound or age, and made it directly into Qualifying 2 for only the second time since the summer break. It was a stark contrast to the recent woes Bagnaia has endured.

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History has shown that a small change can make a big difference for Bagnaia and give him the confidence he needs - witness his dominant Japanese Grand Prix win last season. That phenomenon was in evidence at Losail on Friday, making the two-time champion an intriguing bet for the races over the weekend.

With Jorge Martin riding injured, Pedro Acosta battling for pace and team-mate Marc Marquez looking to wrap up a world championship, Bagnaia may have timed his return to form well.

"This morning, when I started, I didn't understand [immediately] that there was a good chance to push," he reported.

"But I was doing a little bit more this afternoon; I was already pushing from the start. But it happened because after such a long time without really feeling the bike, I was able to do so.

"Today we just touched a little thing that helped a bit. I will continue like this."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Bagnaia hinted that he may not be at his best on the soft rear tyre in hot conditions, but felt upbeat as far as the racing was concerned - especially the shorter sprint race.

"Tomorrow will be more difficult in Free Practice 2 and the qualifying because it's more hot [in the afternoon]. But then for the sprint, if I can start in the front, we can have a good chance."

The Turin native said he had not felt this good aboard the GP26 since June's Czech Grand Prix at Brno, which has a similar grip level and asphalt to Losail. The sudden improvement was not a complete surprise to the 29-year-old, who scored his last podium at that race.

"I was expecting it [a little bit], honestly. Because of the layout, the grip, the asphalt - similar to Brno. I was expecting to have less problems with the rear grip. I felt much more support from the rear in the entrance of the corner."

Bagnaia emphasised enjoyment as he embarks on one of his final opportunities for success before he leaves Ducati for the factory Aprilia squad in 2027.



"Today I enjoyed riding. Being in a factory team, struggling like I was in the last grand prix, was tough. And finally, today I was looking like a factory rider. I would like to enjoy it and use all this potential to give something new to the team."

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