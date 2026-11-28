MotoGP Valencia GP

Pedro Acosta explains Valencia sprint struggles after disappointing finish

While Bastianini showed KTM had the pace to finish on the podium, the factory’s lead rider Acosta could only bag three points

Rachit Thukral Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 5:47 PM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

KTM’s Pedro Acosta blamed a lack of front-end grip and excessive tyre pressure after a challenging final sprint of the 2026 MotoGP season at Valencia.

Acosta endured a difficult day at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Saturday, qualifying a distant 10th on the grid before salvaging seventh in the sprint.

The result was particularly disappointing given that Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini finished as the top non-Aprilia rider in third, while Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro also scored points, highlighting how competitive the RC16 was at Valencia.

Acosta said he struggled with the behaviour of his front Michelin tyre at Valencia, leaving him with a lack of grip in qualifying.

His problems were then compounded by KTM setting the tyre pressure too high, likely to combat the aforementioned issue, leaving him more than five seconds behind his Tech3 stablemate Bastianini.

Asked what had gone wrong in qualifying, Acosta said: “No grip in the tyres. I was having a really bad feeling with the front tyre the whole weekend.

"I notice a big difference between one tyre and another. We need to improve something, because it's not normal that one tyre often has more traction.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“It's better with a tyre that's ten laps old than with a new one. That's how it is.”

Acosta also explained how high tyre pressures affected him in the sprint, particularly as he spent much of the race in the middle of the pack.

“We were trying to choose the perfect pressure [for qualifying] and the race was also like that. Too high front pressure…,” he bemoaned.

"I was pushing really high, and with ten guys ahead of me…well, that's how it was.

“It was locking up going straight, there comes a point where you dive into the corner and you just can't turn, you can't turn, you can't turn... Well, I did what I could. I'm not looking for an explanation anymore," he concluded.

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