Pedro Acosta: MotoGP tyre pressure rules make us look like “donkeys”
MotoGP’s tyre pressure rules were back in the spotlight during the Mandalika weekend
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Pedro Acosta has hit out at MotoGP’s much-maligned tyre pressure rules, saying riders were made to look like “donkeys” in the Indonesian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old passed the factory Ducati of Marc Marquez for fourth with ease on lap 7, having shown strong pace in the early stages after starting ninth on the grid.
But as the pressure on his front Michelin tyre went beyond the permissible level, he was forced to hand back the position and ride in his slipstream. The pair continued to trade fifth place for the next 10-12 laps, with the manner in which they conceded position to each other making for bad viewing on television.
Their battle also brought Ai Ogura into play, with the Trackhouse rider passing both riders towards the end of the race to complete a 1-2-3-4 for Aprilia.
This was the second day in succession where tyre pressure rules prominently affected the lead riders, after Jorge Martin was forced to concede the lead due to the same reason in the sprint race.
Factory KTM rider Acosta made his displeasure clear with the regulations, stating that the minimum tyre pressure requirement should only apply at the beginning of a race.
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
“We look like donkeys,” Acosta. “I think that [Marquez] was having the same problems as me, because he let me pass also.
“I understand that we should have minimum pressure before going out for the race, but you cannot decide [what happens in the race]. For example, yesterday with Martin, I imagine that his race was planned around [Marco] Bezzecchi and Marc in front. You cannot control what the other guys do for this.
“I think we should have a minimum pressure before starting on the grid, and then what happens is what happens. You cannot do anything.”
He added: “I was struggling the whole race with the front tyre pressure and I was losing massive time, letting Marc pass, then overtaking him again, then letting him pass again, then starting to pass him. then Ogura catches us. And he was faster than us, that's it.”
Marquez admitted he also had some tyre pressure issues during the race, but it wasn’t ultimately the deciding factor in him losing out to Acosta.
Another KTM rider, Maverick Vinales, fell foul of the regulations, earning a 16-second penalty for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement. The penalty ultimately had no impact on his results, as he was already the last among the classified finishers in 17th.
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