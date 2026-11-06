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Pedro Acosta on shock Friday failure in Qatar: 'It can't get worse than this'

The Spaniard missed the top 10 for only the third time this season

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 6:23 PM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

KTM factory rider Pedro Acosta reckons the only way is up after his shock failure to make it directly into Qualifying 2 for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Spaniard struggled for speed on the soft rear tyre and simply wasn't able to access his usual pace as he finished Friday evening's Practice session in 14th place.

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It was only the third occasion this season that KTM's talisman has been unable to book a direct ticket into Q2. The other two came much earlier in the year, at the Italian and Spanish Grands Prix.

At both of those races, he was at least able to recover sufficiently on the Saturday to make it into Q2 via Q1. That may be what gave the Murcian hope that things will improve tomorrow.

"First thing tomorrow, we'll try to turn things around," he remarked in his Spanish media briefing. "Because it can't get any worse than today."

Acosta explained in his English interview that he had only battled on the soft tyre used for setting fast lap times. He had been inside the top five early in the session as well in during Free Practice 1, both periods when the field was practicing largely on mediums.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"I was expecting already before coming here that it was going to be a really tough one. But anyway, something strange happened because I was showing a good pace with the medium rear - and then with the new soft, for the time attack, it was completely a disaster.

"I think we have to check because, like I said, I was fast with the medium and really slow with the soft.

"I was missing a lot of grip. And stopping performance with the rear tyre also was really, really low. Even compared to a medium rear that was 10, 11, 12 laps old, it was quite strange with a new soft."

Acosta would not be drawn into detail on the issue that saw him pull off the track during the first session of the day, calling it an "electronic issue".

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