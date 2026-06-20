Pedro Acosta explains what led to Czech GP sprint crash
Technical problems led to Acosta’s first sprint crash of 2026
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Pedro Acosta’s crash in the Czech Grand Prix sprint was caused by a malfunctioning ride-height device that failed to disengage from the very beginning of the MotoGP race.
Qualifying eighth on the grid, the KTM star gained two places on the opening lap and spent the first half of the sprint battling with the factory Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.
He was doing enough to hold off 2024 champion Martin when he went down at Turn 11 on lap six of 10, suffering only his second retirement of the season.
While five other riders also crashed in a race that saw only 15 finishers, Acosta explained that his exit was caused by having to troubleshoot a technical problem while fighting for a top-five result.
“We have a technical issue with the rear device that was locked all the way,” he said. “I was just trying to bring it back to the standard position. When you are not focusing correctly and you are trying to solve all the problems, it's easy to happen.
“I’m sorry to the team, because maybe I was able to manage another way and maybe finish seventh or eighth, but it's not what I wanted. Now it's time to analyse what happened and then keep going.”
Acosta clarified that the issue hit him at the start and he couldn’t fix it during the race.
Only on Friday, the Spaniard had called for a complete ban on holeshot devices, saying removing only the front device – as is currently planned for the British Grand Prix in August – “is not the safest thing”.
Acosta spent the middle of the race battling the faster Aprilia of Martin. The latter completed a pass under braking for Turn 4 to move ahead, only for Acosta to fire back at the next right-hander.
Having fended off Martin’s initial advances, 22-year-old was chasing Bezzecchi for fifth when he crashed going into Turn 11. Acosta said the limitations posed by the rear device made it hard for him to focus on his battle with the Aprilias.
“I made the first big mistake with the device at Turn 3 when Martin passed me,” he explained. “I was slightly slower in the straights and my only possibility was to try to make him lose a bit the line and then try to pass.
“Then I was catching Bezzecchi. I would say that we were not having amazing pace, but it was acceptable for being in the top 5.”
Share Or Save This Story
The story behind the viral, awkward encounter between Pedro Acosta and Franco Colapinto
Pedro Acosta on Marc Marquez battle: “He passed me like I’m a mobile chicane”
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity
KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation
MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is now official
Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move
Latest news
MotoGP Czech GP: Full starting grid
Marc Marquez: ‘2026 Ducati ready to win the title; riders need to do better'
Jorge Martin worried he is "lagging behind" MotoGP rivals
Daniel Ricciardo shares heartfelt message after first Indy 500 visit brought back "childhood feelings"
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments