Pedro Acosta says Brad Binder deserves 2027 MotoGP seat: “I’d give him my bike”

KTM star Pedro Acosta says he would offer his team-mate Brad Binder a 2027 MotoGP seat if he could, insisting few riders have worked as hard as the South African despite his recent struggles.

Once a stalwart of KTM’s burgeoning MotoGP programme, Binder is running out of options to stay on the grid next year, with his contract expiring at the end of 2026.

The Austrian manufacturer recently announced an all-new factory line-up for next year, signing Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez from Ducati on the back of their recent performances.

There may also be no vacancy for Binder at the satellite Tech3 squad, with current Honda rider Luca Marini emerging as the favourite for the seat earmarked for an experienced rider.

While Binder had been a huge part of KTM’s success story, winning a title in Moto3 and scoring two premier class victories with the brand in his early years, his form nosedived at the beginning of 2025, coinciding with Acosta’s arrival at the factory team, leaving him with an uncertain future.

But despite witnessing his team-mate's difficult spell first-hand, Acosta believes Binder still deserves a place on the MotoGP grid.

"I would definitely give Brad a MotoGP bike. Why? There have been very few people, I'm telling you, who have put in as much effort as he has," he said.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"But, for one reason or another, he's not getting the results he deserves, but I would definitely give him a MotoGP bike."

Asked whether he would prefer Binder over Marini at Tech3, the Spaniard said: "Hard to say, but I'd give him a bike, if not at Tech3, then with any team."

He added: "I'd give him a bike anywhere. I'd even give him the one I'm riding now."

Binder on 2027

Binder remained tight-lipped about his future, insisting he is still working out his plans for 2027.

When Acosta’s comments were put to him, he said: "I like that idea Pedro has. But let's see. I don't know. Still a little bit up in the air. We'll know things a lot more clearly in the next couple of weeks."

Asked if he was considering opportunities in the World Superbike championship, Binder added: "My manager's running around doing his job. So we need to see what happens.

"It's clear when one door closes, another opens. So let's see what we can find. And then we make a decision from there."

Alex Marquez, KTM Photo by: KTM Images

Acosta backs 2027 KTM line-up

Acosta followed in the footsteps of Binder, emerging from its rider development programme in the junior ranks before spearheading its factory assault in the premier class.

However, his association with the Mattighofen-based marque will come to an end after 2026 as he joins reigning world champion Marc Marquez in an all-star line-up at Ducati.

But Acosta believes KTM will remain in capable hands at the start of 2027 regulations, with two of the best-performing riders on the grid joining the team next year. Alex Marquez finished runner-up in the 2025 standings and scored a dominant win at the Spanish GP this year, while Di Giannantonio has been Ducati’s top scorer in 2026, just 16 points behind Aprilia’s championship leader Jorge Martin.

"We're very happy for KTM - for everyone involved, the riders and the team," he said. "They're going to work with super-competent people in the championship, like Alex, who finished second last year, and Di Giannantonio, who's doing very well this year.

"I think the new category also deserves a beginning with new blood, so we're happy for both sides."