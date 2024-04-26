Pedrosa: Acosta proves KTM MotoGP bike 'can help good riders be instantly quick'

Acosta has been the hottest prospect in the grand prix paddock from the off in Moto3 in 2021 and has already stunned in his first three rounds in the premier class.

Securing a maiden grand prix podium with third at the Portuguese GP in round two, Acosta was seconded at the Americas GP having led for a while.

Currently just 26 points off the championship lead in fourth, the young Spaniard has been lavished with praise from his rivals – many of whom believe he will win a race soon and can even fight for the title this year.

Pedrosa has also been stunned by Acosta's form but says the most important thing for himself and KTM is what the rookie is proving about the bike.

"I mean, watching on TV for sure his riding style and his lines are a bit different from other riders," he said ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

"We are happy that he is performing very well, because to have a rookie jump on the bike not knowing tyres, class, etc, and being at the front immediately, this is good for us, for the team, because it means our bike is capable of helping good talent to be up front immediately.

Dani Pedrosa Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"So, we are happy on that side. Obviously, the results are coming also because he is very motivated. We are overall very happy about his performance."

Pedrosa, who is wildcarding for KTM this weekend at Jerez, says he is keen to see what Acosta looks like on track in front of him this weekend.

The 31-time MotoGP race winner also doesn't rule out the possibility of Acosta becoming the youngest ever grand prix victor this weekend given his progression already.

"I'm curious, in the Sepang tests we tried to find a time to ride together, but he had a problem with the bike and we couldn't," Pedrosa added.

"I couldn't see him, he followed me for a couple of laps but then when I was going to follow him I had the problem.

"Let's see if we can meet here at some point. I hope he gives me a little wheel [a tow] here.

"I wouldn't know how to answer this question, but given the progression we are seeing it would be possible, it is not impossible."