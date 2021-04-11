MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

By:

Double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci says he is “too big” for the KTM he is riding in Tech 3 colours this year and likened it to being on a Moto3 machine.

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

After losing his place at Ducati, the Italian has taken over the Tech 3 seat vacated by factory rider Miguel Oliveira.

Tech 3 managed to win two races in 2020 courtesy of Oliveira, but has endured a difficult start to the 2021 campaign with Petrucci.

He qualified 21st and 17th for the opening two rounds in Qatar, crashing out of round one at the second corner and struggling to 19th in last weekend’s Doha Grand Prix.

Petrucci says he is using an “extreme” set-up on his KTM which gave him a better feeling for the Doha race, but the paddock’s tallest rider says his size was costing him under acceleration and forcing him to overstress his front tyre as he tried to recoup lost time in braking.

“I felt really, really good and we saw something better in practice,” Petrucci said after the Doha race.

“But the fact was the first lap, I cannot really stay with the top guys because everybody passed me because I notice on acceleration since [warm-up] that we lose too much.

“Every acceleration, a rider gets in front of me.

“Braking is good, but this means I always enter into a corner with too much speed and since lap three the tyre is really hot. We have to work on this.

“For sure we went with an extreme set-up for KTM for my size, and maybe my size is too big for the bike because I was looking at some photos and I am really… let’s say, it seems like [I am riding] a Moto3 [bike].

“For a few laps it’s ok, but compared to the other riders especially when they have a slipstream I can’t even stay in the slipstream and this is a problem for the race, especially when we have a long straight like in this track.”

Read Also:

Despite this, Petrucci says he likes the RC16 “a lot” but admits he “didn’t expect” to struggle so much in the opening races.

“I’m happy about the progress we made, but I’m absolutely sad about the results,” he added. “I was expecting more for sure.

“On a few laps I’m ok, but really from the third lap I started to fight with the bike, especially with the tyre temperature.

“I like the bike a lot and I can be fast, because in some sessions I was fast. But on the pace, it was difficult, I didn’t expect that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Previous article

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Danilo Petrucci
Teams Tech 3
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

10h
2
Formula 1

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

24min
3
Formula 1

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

4
Supercars

Utes: Series Adelaide summary

5
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Latest news
Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

55m
Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Apr 10, 2021
Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Apr 10, 2021
Ducati not worried by missed Qatar MotoGP wins
MotoGP

Ducati not worried by missed Qatar MotoGP wins

Apr 9, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

Apr 9, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
20h

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

More from
Danilo Petrucci
Petrucci tops final Qatar test day ruined by high winds Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Testing report

Petrucci tops final Qatar test day ruined by high winds

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise
MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Tech 3
Tech 3: A satellite team can win 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP / Breaking news

Tech 3: A satellite team can win 2021 MotoGP title

Tech 3 MotoGP boss angered by 2021 Dovizioso rumours
MotoGP / Breaking news

Tech 3 MotoGP boss angered by 2021 Dovizioso rumours

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP Portuguese GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira had to "manage emotions" throughout Portuguese GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No reason Haas can’t fight for Q2 this year

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

Utes: Series Adelaide summary
Supercars Supercars / News

Utes: Series Adelaide summary

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Targa Tasmania honours volunteer officials
Other rally Other rally / News

Targa Tasmania honours volunteer officials

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Rome E-Prix: Cassidy storms to maiden pole in wet qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Rome E-Prix: Cassidy storms to maiden pole in wet qualifying

Latest news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Ducati not worried by missed Qatar MotoGP wins
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati not worried by missed Qatar MotoGP wins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.