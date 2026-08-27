Pirelli delivers 2027 MotoGP tyres with F1-style colour markings

Pirelli's 2027 MotoGP tyres will be distinguished by a different-coloured stripe for each compound, similar to its Formula 1 range.

Pirelli will become MotoGP’s sole tyre supplier next season, replacing Michelin, which has held the contract since 2016 through to the end of this year.

The switch will be one of the most significant changes introduced by the new technical regulations coming into force in 2027, which will see new 850cc engines introduced, ride-height devices will be banned, aerodynamic development will be restricted and fuel will become 100% non-fossil based.

For Pirelli, which has supplied tyres to the Moto3 and Moto2 classes since 2024, the challenge began more than a year ago when it was announced in March 2025 that it would become the new supplier to the premier class.

Since then, the Italian manufacturer has been working extensively on its tyre range, making its first delivery to MotoGP’s five manufacturers – Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha – at the end of 2025.

After receiving initial feedback from the teams, Pirelli continued development of its range, delivering a second batch of 80 tyres to each manufacturer at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez earlier this year, as previously reported by Motorsport.com.

Now, four months later, Pirelli has brought another batch of 400 tyres to MotorLand, where the Aragon Grand Prix is taking place this weekend. Each manufacturer will receive 80 tyres, which will be used to complete their testing programme ahead of the first 2027 pre-season test, scheduled for 1 December in Valencia.

Pirelli tires Photo by: Motorsport.com

F1-like colours

The main novelty of this latest batch of tyres delivered to the teams is the introduction of coloured markings on the sidewalls, similar to those used in F1, where Pirelli is also the sole supplier.

Each compound – soft, medium and hard – and each tyre type for dry, wet and intermediate conditions will be identified by a different colour.

In F1, for example, red denotes the soft compound, yellow the medium and white the hard, while a blue line identifies the full wet tyre and green the intermediate. The latter compound will return to MotoGP after Michelin removed it from its allocation in 2017.

The tyres being distributed in Aragon this weekend are exclusively for the manufacturers, which so far have been the only teams to test Pirelli’s compounds in private sessions. The manufacturers also took part in an official test at Brno on 22 June, the day after the Czech Republic Grand Prix, with their regular riders.

Another test will take place in Austria on 21 September and will be open to all teams, including satellite outfits, which will receive the tyres through their respective manufacturers.

At the official Valencia test on the Tuesday following the end of the season, Pirelli will supply tyres to every MotoGP team, which will have access to the complete 2027 range for testing.