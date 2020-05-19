MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pirro thinks Honda may be behind wildcard ban

shares
comments
Pirro thinks Honda may be behind wildcard ban
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky
May 19, 2020, 10:26 AM

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro says the ban on MotoGP wildcards this season is unfair, and suspects the decision could be related to Honda not wanting Jorge Lorenzo to race a Yamaha.

The decision to stop manufacturers entering extra bikes in certain races during the coronavirus-delayed 2020 campaign was announced last week by the Grand Prix Commission, to help keep trackside personnel numbers to a minimum.

It means that Jorge Lorenzo will be unable to ride a third factory Yamaha in the postponed Catalan Grand Prix as planned, but also disrupts the plans of other manufacturers which in recent years have tended to field their test riders as wildcards several times a year.

One of those is Pirro, who made outings at Mugello, Misano and Valencia in 2019 and was set to undertake a similar programme again this year.

But, speaking to Motosprint, the Italian lashed out at the wildcard ban, and insinuated that it could have been influenced by Honda not wanting its 2019 rider Lorenzo - who retired from MotoGP last year, only to almost immediately take up a Yamaha testing role - to race for its traditional Japanese rival.

"I'm very disappointed," Pirro said. "Making a decision of this magnitude so far in advance is, in my opinion, not right.

"I don't know if it's a way to make someone pay for something, but I don't think it's fair.

"I can understand a decision taken a month before [the season], but we don't know yet when the championship will start and how many races will be held.

"Maybe Honda wants to make Lorenzo pay for going to Yamaha, but I'm not Lorenzo, who has earned a lot of money and can stay at home. I think I still have a lot to give in MotoGP."

Among other manufacturers, Suzuki's Sylvain Guintoli and Aprilia's Bradley Smith both made four starts each last year, as did Honda tester Stefan Bradl.

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked for his opinion on the wildcard situation, Bradl took a more sanguine view than Pirro, saying he understood the reasons for not being allowed to race this year.

"It's a bit of a pity because I would have liked to have raced two or three times this year," Bradl told Red Bull-owned TV channel Servus

"But I can understand it, because this year is very special anyway. We are all restricted by the virus. I can understand this decision.

"Now it is extremely quiet. This also creates uncertainty about how things will continue. But in the end we hope that [racing] will resume soon and that I will have a little bit of work to do as a test rider again."

Related video

Next article
Ducati contract talks with Dovizioso at a standstill

Previous article

Ducati contract talks with Dovizioso at a standstill
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Michele Pirro
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Germán Garcia Casanova

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault keen for greater F1 driver salary control

1h
2
IndyCar

When a bruised McNish took on an IndyCar oval test

1h
3
Formula 1

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

4
Formula 1

The biggest loser in Vettel's Ferrari divorce

5
Formula 1

Stoddart to sell European Aviation

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Pirro thinks Honda may be behind wildcard ban
MGP

Pirro thinks Honda may be behind wildcard ban

Ducati contract talks with Dovizioso at a standstill
MGP

Ducati contract talks with Dovizioso at a standstill

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure
MGP

Marquez "a bit worried" about Honda contract pressure

When Stoner denied Honda the ultimate 'dream team'
MGP

When Stoner denied Honda the ultimate 'dream team'

KTM opposed Aprilia engine development request
MGP

KTM opposed Aprilia engine development request

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.