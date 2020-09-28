Podcast: All the Catalan GP talking points reviewed

Quartararo endured a difficult run from Brno to the second Misano outing, failing to score a podium having dominated the opening two rounds of the year at Jerez back in July.

Managing the drop of his rear tyre after taking the lead on lap nine, Quartararo just held onto the win, with Suzuki's Joan Mir getting to within a second at the chequered flag. After nightmare races for Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso - whose race was ended by a crash - and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who struggled to ninth, Quartararo and Mir are beginning to emerge as the title favourites in this unpredictable 2020 campaign.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport's International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss the title situation after the Catalan GP. The pair also discuss Valentino Rossi's decision to continue into 2021, and look at the problems facing KTM.