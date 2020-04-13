Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19

Ducati’s Borgo Panigale base is situated right in the major breakout zone for Covid-19, and the lockdown in place in Italy means Ducati has shut up shop for now. With production stopped on its road bike models right at the crucial sales point of the year, and with no money coming in from its racing exploits in MotoGP and World Superbikes, Ducati is feeling the squeeze.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont joins Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan to discuss Ducati’s woes.

They also look at how MotoGP may be impacted in the coming years in relation to other cost saving measures and a potential forced reduction in calendar sizes.

