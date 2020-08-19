Podcast: MotoGP horror crash and F1 engine tweaks

The footage of Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli's high-speed clash in Austria, and the subsequent near miss for Yamaha pair Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales, stunned the world. But what happens next? Where do those involved go from here?

MotoGP editor Oriol Puigdemont and Motorsport.com news editor Filip Cleeren join host Andrew van Leeuwen on the Motorsport.com podcast to break down the incident and discuss the potential fall-out.

There's also a closer look at Andrea Dovizioso's future, a debrief from the Spanish F1 Grand Prix, and some thoughts on whether Formula 1's engine mode ban could shake up qualifying for the upcoming races.