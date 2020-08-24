Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Styrian GP review

The Portuguese rider capitalised on a last-lap tussle between fellow KTM rider Pol Espargaro and Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller to claim victory in the 900th premier class race.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo endured another difficult afternoon and was only 13th, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales had to jump off his bike at 140mph owing to brake failure – with it transpiring that Vinales ignored advice from Brembo to use different brakes for the Styrian GP weekend.

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, Autosport’s International Editor Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss another dramatic MotoGP encounter.