Podcast: Predicting a mad MotoGP star name ‘silly season’

One of the biggest story arcs in shaping the 2021 grid will be what seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi decides to do – will he retire or will he decide to extend his stay in MotoGP?

Autosport's Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to discuss Rossi's options, as well as Yamaha's.