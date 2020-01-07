MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Predicting a mad MotoGP star name 'silly season'

Podcast: Predicting a mad MotoGP star name ‘silly season’
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 8:45 PM

With all factory contracts up for grabs for the 2021 season, this year's MotoGP silly season is set to be one of the maddest.

One of the biggest story arcs in shaping the 2021 grid will be what seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi decides to do – will he retire or will he decide to extend his stay in MotoGP?

Autosport's Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan is joined by Motorsport.com's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont to discuss Rossi's options, as well as Yamaha's.

 

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

