MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Commentary

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing

shares
comments
Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing
Feb 10, 2020, 7:15 PM

The first three-day pre-season test of the 2020 MotoGP season from the Sepang International Circuit concluded last weekend, with Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo topping the timesheets.

For the first time, all six manufacturers – Honda, Ducati, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia – ran their 2020 prototype bikes on track together, with 2019’s rookie sensation Quartararo leading the way on the factory-spec Yamaha he’ll race this year. Yamaha unveiled its version of the ‘holeshot device’ that Ducati has been using for over a year, while Aprilia’s revolution RS-GP made a strong on-track debut at Sepang and Suzuki have left a few worried.

It appears Honda’s RC213V is still a troubled beast, as its turning problems remain, while two crashes for world champion Marc Marquez compounded a tough weekend for him as he put his recently-operated on right shoulder through under stress for the first time. KTM took a step forward with its RC16, while Ducati – like Honda – also appear to be on the back foot after a low-key showing on its GP20 Desmosedici.

Read Also:

With many more questions than answers offered up after the three days of running at Sepang, Autosport’s Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont try to decipher what we learned from the first MotoGP pre-season test on the latest edition of the Tank Slappers podcast. Click on the play link, below...

 

The Tank Slappers podcast is Autosport and the Motorsport Network’s podcast for all things two-wheeled, and can be found on Apple Podcasts via iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify - simply search ‘Tank Slappers’.

Related video

Next article
Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class

Previous article

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing

Race hub

500cc: Ulster GP

500cc: Ulster GP

8 Aug - 10 Aug
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Sunday race
Mon 1 Dec
Mon 1 Dec
16:07
23:58
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

2
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

3h
3
MotoGP

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang

4
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

5
Supercars

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing
MGP

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class
MGP

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class

Lorenzo: Chances of MotoGP comeback now higher but still low
MGP

Lorenzo: Chances of MotoGP comeback now higher but still low

Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci
MGP

Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci

Quartararo not yet "100% comfortable" with 2020 Yamaha
MGP

Quartararo not yet "100% comfortable" with 2020 Yamaha

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.