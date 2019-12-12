MotoGP
Podcast: What can Zarco gain from Avintia Ducati 2020 move?

Podcast: What can Zarco gain from Avintia Ducati 2020 move?
Dec 12, 2019, 2:51 PM

An open secret for some time, Johann Zarco's move to Avintia Ducati for the 2020 MotoGP season was finally confirmed this week.

Passed over for the works Honda seat vacated by the retired Jorge Lorenzo, Zarco became linked to the customer Ducati squad – though he initially rejected Avintia as "not a top team". However, Ducati eventually convinced Zarco he would have proper support from it at Avintia, and he duly signed directly with the manufacturer to ride a GP19 in Avintia colours next season.

Zarco has set lofty ambitions for himself in finishing inside the top 10 in the standings and putting himself firmly in the frame for a works Ducati seat in 2021.

Read Also:

In this week's Tank Slappers Podcast, Motorsport's Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont joins Autosport's Motorcycle Racing Correspondent Lewis Duncan to discuss how likely Zarco's targets are to becoming reality.

Click on the Play icon below to listen in...

 
