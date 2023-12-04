Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Pol Espargaro feels like he has reached “the beginning of the end” in MotoGP

Pol Espargaro says he felt like he reached “the beginning of the end” in MotoGP following last weekend’s season-ending Valencia Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Co-author Megan White
Updated
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

The 2013 Moto2 world champion has raced full-time in MotoGP since 2014, with spells at Tech3 Yamaha, KTM, Honda and then back to KTM-backed Tech3 GasGas squad for 2023, scoring eight podiums in the process.

Serious injury in practice for the Portuguese GP ruled Espargaro out until August’s British GP, with the Spaniard scoring just 15 points as he struggled to get back to full fitness.

He has been moved aside at Tech3 to make way for reigning Moto2 champion and highly anticipated rookie Pedro Acosta, and will take on a test ride role within KTM that will also see him make a maximum of six wildcards.

After remounting from a crash in Valencia to finish in the points in 14th, Espargaro admits the emotions of the day were hard to control, while noting that it feels like the end of a chapter in his career.

“So much [emotion], especially on the start every time I was putting my head up, seeing all the riders surrounding me, this tense and nervous atmosphere that sometimes you hate but sometimes you miss it so much when you are far from it for a long time,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if it was only goodbye for now.

“It was emotional, very difficult to control it.

“It’s the start of the finish. It’s the beginning of the end. I feel that one chapter is closing today in my life.

“It’s ok that I will race but it’s going to be something different. Of course, I will try to be competitive, I will try to recover myself from the crash because still I’m weak.

“But hopefully in the future I can do some good races like Dani is doing, prepare for them in the proper way and be competitive.”

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Espargaro revealed some muscles following his Portugal accident are still only at 40% effectiveness and could take well over a year to recover.

When asked by Motorsport.com if taking a year out to be a test rider would have been the best thing for him anyway, he replied: “Who knows. I mean, for sure I need time.

“I thought that I would recover the muscles that I have still not recovered much faster.

“But still there is some muscles that the doctor told me could take three months or one year and a half [to heal].

“So, you never know when the nerves really recover at 100%. But it’s obvious that there are muscles where I still only have like 40% of power.

“This doesn’t disturb me so much riding the bike, but as soon as there is the long race distance after the sprint race, my body gives up.

“I collapse, especially in the left corners. And I feel this after 12, 13 laps. It’s a big problem, so for sure I need some time this winter.”

Espargaro was approached by Honda to return to the Japanese manufacturer as Marc Marquez’s replacement for 2024, but elected to remain with KTM as a test rider.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Acosta: “Stupid” to consider me a title contender as a MotoGP rookie
Next article The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

MotoGP

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

Acosta: “Stupid” to consider me a title contender as a MotoGP rookie

Acosta: “Stupid” to consider me a title contender as a MotoGP rookie

MotoGP

Acosta: “Stupid” to consider me a title contender as a MotoGP rookie Acosta: “Stupid” to consider me a title contender as a MotoGP rookie

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Pol Espargaro
More from
Pol Espargaro
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

MotoGP

Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024 Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024

Espargaro: MotoGP needs to think about how to manage hotter races

Espargaro: MotoGP needs to think about how to manage hotter races

MotoGP
Indian GP

Espargaro: MotoGP needs to think about how to manage hotter races Espargaro: MotoGP needs to think about how to manage hotter races

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Tech 3
More from
Tech 3
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

MotoGP
British GP

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test

Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test

MotoGP

Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test

Latest news

How long is an F1 race? Laps, time, distance and more explained

How long is an F1 race? Laps, time, distance and more explained

F1 Formula 1

How long is an F1 race? Laps, time, distance and more explained How long is an F1 race? Laps, time, distance and more explained

Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

NAS NASCAR Cup

Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024 Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me' F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe