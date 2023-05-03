Pol Espargaro gives first update since horror Portugal MotoGP crash
Tech3 MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro has given his first injury update over a month on from the violent crash at the Portuguese Grand Prix that left him with multiple fractures.
Espargaro was thrown from his GASGAS-branded KTM in the latter stages of FP2 at the season-opener in Portugal last month and hit an unprotected tyre barrier.
The Spaniard was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures, including to his jaw and his back.
Espargaro underwent surgery on his injuries and for the four weeks after, he had his jaw wired shut to aid recovery.
Now able to speak again, Espargaro took to his Instagram channel to offer an update on his recovery.
“Finally, I’m here back on social media,” Espargaro said.
“It’s been a month and a week after the crash. I can talk a little bit, because I broke my mandibula [jaw] in two pieces and I’ve been with it completely closed for four weeks after the crash.
“I couldn’t eat, I lost a lot of weight. But finally, I can smile and I can talk quite good. Also, I had an injury in my ear that’s been operated on after the crash, I had several injuries.
“I had eight fractures in my body: two in my ribs, one on my neck, three on my back, which are taking a little bit longer [to heal] because the doctors are checking deeply.
“There is one vertebrae that has lost half of its size. So, when you play with these kinds of injuries in the vertebrae you need to be really careful because as soon as the vertebrae is injured, it’s super easy to injury your spinal cord.
“So, we are working with the doctors hand in hand to come back as soon as possible.
“I need to come back healthy, but I’m the first one who wants to jump on the bike, especially after the results in Jerez [when Brad Binder won the sprint and was second in the grand prix, with Jack Miller third in both races].
“The factory is working huge and the bike is a rocket right now.
“So, I’m looking forward to it. I just want to thank you for all the messages you’ve sent during this time.
“It was super important to keep me motivated and keep me happy to come back as soon as possible. Also, thanks to my team and all the people who are with me when I’m racing.
“I’m looking forward to jumping on the bike. I don’t know when, it’s going to be soon.”
Espargaro is currently being replaced at Tech3 by the team’s former rider when it was a Yamaha satellite, Jonas Folger.
After two difficult years at Honda, Espargaro has returned to KTM – with whom he raced between 2017 and 2020 – for 2023, linking back up with Herve Poncharal’s squad having made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 in 2014.
Valentino Rossi: MotoGP has returned to the popularity levels before I came along
Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in
Latest news
Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP
Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP
General Motors evaluating F1 engine programme
General Motors evaluating F1 engine programme General Motors evaluating F1 engine programme
FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP
FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP
Norris: "has even more faith" in McLaren F1 after technical revamp
Norris: "has even more faith" in McLaren F1 after technical revamp Norris: "has even more faith" in McLaren F1 after technical revamp
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.