MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again
MotoGP / Qatar GP / News

Pol Espargaro ‘needed’ Qatar MotoGP FP2 crash for Honda 'knowledge'

By:

Pol Espargaro says he ‘needed’ the fast crash on his time attack during Qatar Grand Prix FP2 because it meant he found the limit of his Honda MotoGP bike.

Pol Espargaro ‘needed’ Qatar MotoGP FP2 crash for Honda 'knowledge'

The former KTM rider, who has joined Honda this season after four years on the Austrian company's machines, admitted during Qatar pre-season testing that not being able to know the limit of the front end of the Honda was “stressful” and felt he could only do this by crashing.

Although he did fall during the test, he said the "strange" crash wasn’t the one he expected – but felt afterwards he had still gained a better understanding of the RC213V’s front end. The Spaniard then had a “silly” crash in FP1 as a result of the dusty conditions and fell again in FP2 while on a time attack at the Turn 15 left-hander.

Espargaro said he was pleased with the latter, as it has offered him more knowledge of his new bike.

“I was smiling because there are two ways of crashing: crashing coming hot and fast, or crashing coming slow,” he said on Friday after practice. “When you crash coming slow, this is bad because you found the limits too early. But when you crash when you are coming fast, it means you have found the limit and this is what I need now.

“So, I know that the next time at this place, with this amount of laps in the front and this amount of laps on the rear I cannot push as much. This is knowledge and I was smiling because I’m enjoying riding.

“OK, I’m a little bit out of control at the moment as you can imagine because to ride in 1m53s, this means we are fast and everyone is very fast. It’s just the first day with the Honda here and the Honda here is not wow. But even like that I could manage to be fast and could manage to be under half a second of the first.

“This is amazing, so that’s why when I crashed I was happy because I was coming fast and I feel everything is coming after the test. This is pretty nice.”

Read Also:

Espargaro ended Friday inside a provisional Q2 place in 10th, having lapped just 0.514 seconds off Jack Miller’s best pace.

Commenting on his form after Friday, he added: “I feel happy first of all because after a stop of a week after the test, the first day I could be as fast as [I was] with four days of testing here.

“I did more or less same lap time, and the top guys didn’t match their fast lap time of the test, which means I’ve been faster than them. So, I’m five tenths off the first [position], if I finished the last lap maybe I would be even closer, less than half a second. So, it means I’m getting closer.”

shares
comments

Related video

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again

Previous article

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez lacking single-lap pace with Red Bull F1 car

2h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

3h
3
Formula 1

Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice

2h
4
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes

6h
5
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again

2h
Latest news
Pol Espargaro ‘needed’ Qatar MotoGP FP2 crash for Honda 'knowledge'
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro ‘needed’ Qatar MotoGP FP2 crash for Honda 'knowledge'

13m
Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again

2h
Espargaro “can’t wait” for Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Espargaro “can’t wait” for Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike

4h
Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes

6h
Zarco: 2021 “my time” to win races in MotoGP
MotoGP

Zarco: 2021 “my time” to win races in MotoGP

10h
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP

More from
Lewis Duncan
Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again
MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again

Espargaro “can’t wait” for Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP / News

Espargaro “can’t wait” for Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

More from
Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful" Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Espargaro: Honda and KTM “too different to compare” Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Honda and KTM “too different to compare”

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda Prime
MotoGP / Interview

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda

More from
Repsol Honda Team
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Marquez unsure when he will make MotoGP return
Video Inside
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez unsure when he will make MotoGP return

Honda reveals 2021 MotoGP bike, Marquez makes public return
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda reveals 2021 MotoGP bike, Marquez makes public return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021

Trending Today

Perez lacking single-lap pace with Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez lacking single-lap pace with Red Bull F1 car

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Norris plays down McLaren’s pace in Bahrain GP practice

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Latest news

Pol Espargaro ‘needed’ Qatar MotoGP FP2 crash for Honda 'knowledge'
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Pol Espargaro ‘needed’ Qatar MotoGP FP2 crash for Honda 'knowledge'

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Miller leads tight FP2, Honda's Espargaro crashes again

Espargaro “can’t wait” for Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Espargaro “can’t wait” for Dovizioso to test Aprilia MotoGP bike

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP1 as Miller crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.