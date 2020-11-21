MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
FP4 in
02 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

shares
comments
Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
By:

Pramac’s Jack Miller led Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira in FP3 for the Portuguese Grand Prix, as new MotoGP world champion Joan Mir missed the Q2 cut on his Suzuki.

As is typical in FP3 sessions, improvements on the combined order relevant to the Q2 progression places weren’t had for much of the opening half of the 45-minute outing.

Honda duo Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl, LCR counterpart Takaaki Nakagami and home hero Miguel Oliveira on the Tech3 KTM all took turns leading the individual FP3 timesheet across the first 15 minutes.

Oliveira’s 1m40.290s was beaten by Nakagami with a 1m40.114s with just over 17 minutes to go, before the Japanese rider moved up to ninth overall with a 1m39.804s on his first soft tyre time attack. 

Pramac’s Miller finally deposed Friday pacesetter Johann Zarco with 12 minutes remaining, guiding his Ducati GP20 to a 1m39.414s, while Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo moved up to third. 

This stood as the benchmark until the closing two minutes, as a final salvo of laps shook up the order.

Oliveira edged ahead of Miller first with a 1m39.372s, before an injured Alex Rins took over top spot on his Suzuki with a 1m39.355s. 

Oliveira’s final effort of a 1m39.330s put him back on top of the pile for all of a few seconds, as Miller took the chequered flag with a 1m39.205s to end the morning 0.125 seconds clear of the field. 

Rins held onto third spot ahead of Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso ahead of his final race before taking a sabbatical, with Nakagami rounding out the top five. 

Fabio Quartararo secured a place in Q2 after finishing FP3 sixth on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, though currently won’t be joined by teammate Franco Morbidelli. 

The Italian was ninth on the FP3 timesheets, but his 1m39.619s was only good enough for 11th on the combined times. 

KTM’s Pol Espargaro survived a scary moment early in the session when he ran onto the grass on the run into Turn 7 to end FP3 seventh, with Bradl eighth and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales rounding out the top 10. 

Vinales didn’t actually improve on his 1m39.536s from FP2, but still secures a place in Q2, with Zarco also holding onto a top 10 place on combined times despite ending FP3 13th. 

World champion Joan Mir was only 15th in FP3 on the Suzuki and faces a tough Q1 session ahead, with the likes of LCR’s Cal Crutchlow, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder joining him in the first part of qualifying this afternoon. 

Valentino Rossi’s tough time failed to improve on Saturday morning, with the Yamaha rider 1.5s off the pace in 20th ahead of Avintia’s Tito Rabat and Tech3 stand-in Mika Kallio.

FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'39.205
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'39.330 0.125
3 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'39.355 0.150
4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'39.404 0.199
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'39.411 0.206
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'39.480 0.275
7 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'39.513 0.308
8 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'39.569 0.364
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'39.619 0.414
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'39.693 0.488
11 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'39.717 0.512
12 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'39.732 0.527
13 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'39.801 0.596
14 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'39.934 0.729
15 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'39.951 0.746
16 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.005 0.800
17 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'40.030 0.825
18 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'40.448 1.243
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'40.484 1.279
20 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'40.722 1.517
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'41.992 2.787
22 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 1'42.468 3.263
View full results
Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Previous article

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portuguese GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Marcus Marshall statement on leaving Team IntaRacing
Supercars Supercars / News

Marcus Marshall statement on leaving Team IntaRacing

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

BJR buys fourth REC, Blanchard leases Mustangs

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

Portimao MotoGP: Zarco quickest in FP2, Rossi 21st after crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Portimao MotoGP: Zarco quickest in FP2, Rossi 21st after crash

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Latest news

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends

The Yamaha trait that might just tame “stressful” Portimao Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

The Yamaha trait that might just tame “stressful” Portimao

Trending

1
MotoGP

Portimao MotoGP: Zarco quickest in FP2, Rossi 21st after crash

19h
2
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

3
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

4
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

5
MotoGP

Yamaha problems ‘avoided’ on Portimao track – Vinales

16h

Latest news

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MGP

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
WRC

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends
MGP

Rins to evaluate shoulder operation after MotoGP season ends

The Yamaha trait that might just tame “stressful” Portimao
MGP

The Yamaha trait that might just tame “stressful” Portimao

Rossi explains reason for Portimao practice crash
MGP

Rossi explains reason for Portimao practice crash

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.