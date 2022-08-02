Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / “Scared” Rins couldn’t picture riding non-factory MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006

The 2023 MotoGP World Championship will begin in Europe for the first time since 2006 with the Portuguese Grand Prix in late March.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006

Earlier this year, MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports announced that essential track works to the Losail International Circuit in Qatar would mean it would lose its season-opening slot.

Qatar has traditionally been the opening round of MotoGP since 2007, with the 2008 event the first-ever grand prix to be held under floodlights.

But the 2023 season will begin in Europe with the Portuguese Grand Prix on 24-26 March, which has been moved from its slot of the previous two years as the first European event on the calendar.

As a result of Portugal hosting the opening round of the season, the final pre-season test next year will take place at the Algarve International Circuit also.

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This will mark the first time since the Spanish GP in 2006 that MotoGP has begun its season in Europe.

“The Portuguese Grand Prix will be the first event of the 2023 FIM MotoGP World Championship, with the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve set to host the season opener from the 24th to the 26th of March 2023,” a statement read.

“The full, provisional 2023 MotoGP calendar will be published by the FIM in due course, but the first event can already be confirmed.

“The 2023 Portuguese GP will mark the first time the MotoGP calendar has begun in Europe since 2006 and will be only the third season opener held in Europe in more than three decades.

“It will also be the first time Portugal has ever hosted the first race of the year, with expectation ahead of the new season set to hit full speed on the Algarve as the grid debut with their new colours and machinery, and the first trophies of the season are awarded.

“There will also be official pre-season tests held at Portimao during the weeks before the event, the dates of which will be confirmed soon.”

For next year, only five days of pre-season testing will take place, with three at a venue yet to be determined and a further two now taking place in Portugal.

shares
comments
“Scared” Rins couldn’t picture riding non-factory MotoGP bike
Previous article

“Scared” Rins couldn’t picture riding non-factory MotoGP bike
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 2023
Formula 1

Piastri denies he has signed with Alpine to race in F1 2023

"Buzzing" Russell needs to understand shock Hungary F1 pole Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

"Buzzing" Russell needs to understand shock Hungary F1 pole

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Latest news

MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006

The 2023 MotoGP World Championship will begin in Europe for the first time since 2006 with the Portuguese Grand Prix in late March.

“Scared” Rins couldn’t picture riding non-factory MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

“Scared” Rins couldn’t picture riding non-factory MotoGP bike

Alex Rins admits news of Suzuki’s exit from MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season left him “scared”, and says taking a non-factory bike was something he couldn’t imagine.

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

Miller: No such thing as a ‘Ducati track’ anymore in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: No such thing as a ‘Ducati track’ anymore in MotoGP

Jack Miller believes the idea that some tracks are better suited to the Ducati MotoGP bike than others “is a thing of the past” now.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.