Previous
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?
By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

Tech3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira will start his home race from pole position, with Petronas SRT's Franco Morbidelli and Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller joining him on the front row.

What time does the Portuguese MotoGP start today?

The Portuguese GP will get underway at 2pm local time.

The race distance is set at 25 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 22nd November, 2020
  • Start time: 2:00pm GMT / 3:00pm CET / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 7:30pm IST / 11pm JST / 12am AEST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Portuguese MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Portuguese MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (live)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Portuguese MotoGP

Expect a dry Portuguese GP this Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 18C at Portimao at 2pm local time.

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'38.892
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'38.936 0.044
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'39.038 0.146
4 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'39.156 0.264
5 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'39.199 0.307
6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'39.204 0.312
7 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'39.238 0.346
8 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'39.260 0.368
9 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'39.284 0.392
10 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'39.467 0.575
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'39.531 0.639
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'39.587 0.695
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'39.250
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'39.276 0.026
3 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'39.390 0.140
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'39.762 0.512
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'40.019 0.769
6 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.049 0.799
7 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'40.058 0.808
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'40.091 0.841
9 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'40.174 0.924
10 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.290 1.040
11 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'40.427 1.177
12 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 1'41.753 2.503
View full results

