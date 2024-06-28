Pramac announces Ducati split, move to Yamaha MotoGP structure
Ducati’s loss is Yamaha’s gain as Pramac switches manufacturers
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Marquez doesn’t feel "guilty" for Pramac/Ducati MotoGP split
Martin: Ducati has offered full support in MotoGP despite Aprilia deal
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation
Latest news
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments