Pramac names Jack Miller’s replacement for 2027 MotoGP season

Pramac Yamaha has announced that Izan Guevara will step up from Moto2 to partner Toprak Razgatlioglu at its MotoGP squad next year.

The promising Spanish racer, who is a part of Yamaha’s rider development programme, will take the place vacated by Jack Miller, who announced his departure from MotoGP on Thursday morning.

Guevara’s appointment comes amidst a strong fourth season in Moto2, where he is currently battling the likes of Manu Gonzales and Senna Agius for the championship. With 10 races still to run, he sits second in the standings, 42.5 points adrift of Gonzales.

"This is a dream come true for me,” the 22-year-old said. “Reaching MotoGP has always been my goal, and I know how difficult it is to arrive in the premier class. It has taken many years of hard work and sacrifices from a lot of people around me.

"I want to thank Yamaha for the confidence they have shown in me. This opportunity is not only the result of my own efforts, but also of the support I have received from my parents, my team, my physio, and everyone who has helped me grow both as a rider and as a person.

"At the same time, I am very calm because my focus remains fully on Moto2. We are fighting for the championship, and my objective is to finish this chapter of my career in the best possible way.”

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Guevara impressed during his early years in the world championship, winning the Moto3 title in just his second season with Aspar.

He struggled when he moved to the intermediate class in 2023, but a switch to Pramac’s Moto2 squad last year uplifted his fortunes, culminating in a victory at the Valencia finale.

Staying at Pramac, he has mounted a strong bid for the title this year, winning at Le Mans and scoring further podiums at Austin and the Sachsenring.

Yamaha boss Paolo Pavesio praised Guevara’s improved maturity on track in recent years and said the regulation reset in 2027 provides an ideal opportunity for him to step up to the premier class.

"Izan's promotion to MotoGP is a great example of what the BLU CRU programme was designed to achieve. We have known Izan's talent for many years. The speed he demonstrated on his way to becoming Moto3 world champion left no doubt about his potential. However, after two challenging seasons in Moto2, we made a mutual commitment around a year and a half ago to help him towards the ultimate goal of reaching MotoGP.

"Throughout that journey, Izan has shown exactly what we hoped to see. Beyond his unquestionable talent and speed, he has matured significantly as both a rider and a professional. His work ethic, determination, consistency, and ability to continuously improve have confirmed that he is ready to take the next step.

"It is exciting for Yamaha to welcome such a talented young rider into our MotoGP project. Developing the next generation of riders is essential for the future of our sport, and Izan represents exactly the kind of talent we want to invest in.

"With MotoGP entering a completely new technical era in 2027, we also believe the timing is ideal for a rookie to make the transition. Everyone will be facing the challenge of adapting to new regulations and new machinery, creating a unique opportunity for emerging talents to grow and establish themselves at the highest level. We look forward to supporting Izan as he begins this exciting new chapter of his career with Yamaha."

With this announcement, Yamaha’s 2027 line-up is now complete. Ai Ogura and Jorge Martin will join from Aprilia’s roster to race for its factory team, while newcomer Guevara will team up with Miller at Pramac.