Subscribe
Previous / The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023
MotoGP News

Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The Pramac Racing team has become the latest MotoGP outfit to unveil the livery it will race with in 2023.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery

The Paolo Campinoti-owned Pramac squad ended last year as the leading independent outfit, after finishing fourth in the teams’ standings while contributing eight podiums to Ducati’s successful march to the constructors’ championship.

Pramac will continue as a Ducati satellite outfit in 2023, and will be the marque’s only customer squad to be fully factory-supported.

The team will also retain its line-up of Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, with the latter signing on with Pramac for another season after he was beaten to a factory Ducati team seat by Enea Bastianini.

Staging its season launch in Italy on Wednesday, Pramac unveiled a largely unchanged red, purple and white livery it first ran partway through 2022 after signing a title partnership agreement with Prima.

Zarco ended 2022 eighth in the standings on 166 points, with team-mate Martin 14 points adrift in ninth as both failed to add the team’s victory haul from 2022.

This was in large part down to Pramac racing with a different version of the GP22, which featured an engine the factory squad elected against using ahead of the first round of the season in Qatar.

Both Zarco and Martin spent much of the season battling with a more aggressive power delivery from the engine compared to the 2021 bike.

Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Pramac Racing

Pramac is one of four teams representing Ducati on the grid in 2023 alongside the factory team, Gresini Racing and VR46 – the latter two racing 2022-spec bikes this year.

Pramac is the fourth team this winter to have unveiled its 2023 colours, following on from the factory Yamaha squad, Gresini and Ducati earlier this week.

The factory KTM team will unveil its livery for 2023 on Thursday.

The first pre-season test of 2023 will get underway on 10-12 February in Malaysia, with a second taking place in Portugal on 11-12 March before the campaign gets underway in the same place two weeks later.

Pramac Racing bike

Pramac Racing bike

Photo by: Pramac Racing

 

Pramac Racing bike

Pramac Racing bike

Photo by: Pramac Racing

 

Pramac Racing bike

Pramac Racing bike

Photo by: Pramac Racing

 

Pramac Racing bike

Pramac Racing bike

Photo by: Pramac Racing

Read Also:
shares
comments

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

Ducati Corse launch
MotoGP
Ducati Corse launch

The curse Bagnaia hopes to break The #1 curse MotoGP’s world champion hopes to break in 2023

MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 as Ducati reveals 2023 colours

MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 as Ducati reveals 2023 colours

MotoGP

MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 MotoGP champion Bagnaia to race #1 as Ducati reveals 2023 colours

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Should F1 adopt the hockey model? The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Johann Zarco More from
Johann Zarco
2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

Portugal GP
MotoGP
Portugal GP

2022 Ducati "still hard to handle" 2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

British GP
MotoGP
British GP

"Too much" title pressure on Zarco Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Pramac Racing More from
Pramac Racing
Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"

Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"

Australian GP
MotoGP
Australian GP

Martin: Aus GP loss "killing me" Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

Austrian GP
MotoGP
Austrian GP

Martin preferred crash over fourth Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The fallout from Lorenzo's saga The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Supercars details engine lottery

Supercars details engine lottery

SUPC Supercars

Supercars details engine lottery Supercars details engine lottery

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

IMSA

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

IMSA

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How riders are preparing for sprints How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Marini - More than Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

2022 MotoGP season review Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.