Pramac-Yamaha signs Oliveira as first 2025 MotoGP rider

Miguel Oliveira has signed a deal with Yamaha to compete for its new satellite team Pramac in the 2025 MotoGP season.

As was widely expected, Oliveria will leave Trackhouse/RNF Racing after two seasons to become a factory Yamaha rider next year, racing an M1 at the title-winning Pramac team.

The Portuguese rider brings with him a wealth of experience from both KTM and Aprilia and will join Pramac with at least five victories and seven podiums to his name.

His departure from the Aprilia fold was confirmed last month when Trackhouse hired Moto2 race winner Ai Ogura to partner incumbent Raul Fernandez in 2025.

“It's a great privilege for me to represent such an iconic brand in our sport as Yamaha,” said Oliveira. “Through my years of progression and arriving in MotoGP, I've always looked upon the blue bikes with great enthusiasm.

“It's now a reality, and I want to thank Yamaha Motor Company for its commitment to me in such an important transition phase of the project. Mr. Lin Jarvis was a key figure in starting discussions and making this happen.

“I believe I can be useful in this transition period of bringing the bike back to the top. I want to thank Mr. Campinoti, Gino Borsoi, and all the Pramac staff for embarking on this journey together. I can't be happier and more excited to get this new chapter started.”

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac is ending a two-decade partnership with Ducati to join the Yamaha fold as its first satellite team since 2022, ironically after Oliveira’s current squad Trackhouse (then operating as RNF Racing) left the Japanese manufacturer to join forces with Aprilia.

Yamaha is directly recruiting the riders for Pramac and is expected to imminently announce Jack Miller as its second rider.

The second Pramac seat is the last remaining spot on the 2025 MotoGP grid.

“We are pleased to announce that a professional and experienced rider like Miguel Oliveira is joining the Yamaha line-up for 2025-26, and we bid him a warm welcome to the Yamaha MotoGP Project,” said Yamaha MotoGP boss Lin Jarvis.

“Miguel is a rider who has the technical know-how, experience, speed, and precision needed to improve the performance of the Yamaha YZR-M1. We are really looking forward to working with him as a key member of the Yamaha MotoGP project, and he can count on our full support.”