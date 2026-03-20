Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

Dozens of inmates from nearby prisons have been deployed to assist with clean-up efforts at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna ahead of MotoGP’s return to Brazil this weekend.

The heavy rains that fell on the Goiania circuit on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoon affected the facilities, especially in the dirt areas of the service roads, where large amounts of mud have built up and parts of the ground have shifted.

Among the large number of operators that are working hard to clean the affected areas, a group of around 30 people stands out, all dressed in yellow. It is a group of inmates from the prisons of the State of Goias, who are transported by the police every day to the Goiania track to work on cleaning tasks, helping to have the circuit ready for the race weekend.

According to Motorsport.com's findings, it is a reintegration program run by the state government, and it is limited to prisoners with minor, non-violent offences, as part of their reintegration into society.

"Prisoners from the penitentiary system carry out maintenance work at the Goiania International Autodrome," a statement seen by Motorsport.com read. "A collaboration between the State Secretariat for Sport and Leisure and the Penitentiary Police provides prison labour to carry out general services at the sports venue, which is preparing to host the Goias MotoGP Grand Prix 2026.

Foto de: German Garcia

"The Government of Goias, through the State Secretariat for Sport and Leisure (Seel) and the Goias Penitentiary Police (PPGO), began this Friday, 13 February, a maintenance and cleaning operation at the Ayrton Senna International Autodrome of Goiania. The services are carried out by 30 inmates from the Daniella Cruvinel Penitentiary Complex. The tasks include cutting the grass in the exterior areas of the circuit, as well as cleaning, waste collection and painting of signage.

"The disinfection of interior spaces and general maintenance of the areas intended for the public will also be addressed. The objective of this partnership is to support the logistics of preparing the Autodrome for the grand prix."

The undersecretary of Governance of the General Secretariat of Government, Rudson Guerra, explained that "in recent years we have resorted to inmates on several occasions to carry out general services at Serra Dourada and also at the Goiania Hippodrome, when we painted the facades of the boxes and other areas of the circuit. This initiative is very beneficial for the maintenance of our sports facilities and, in addition, it functions as social work for the inmates," he stated.

The government highlights the value of the initiative, since "on the one hand, the collaborating institutions receive qualified labor, with total security. On the other hand, people in the process of reintegration have the opportunity to demonstrate that they are prepared to reintegrate into society," despite the fact that, at first glance, the image may be somewhat striking.