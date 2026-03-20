Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

Formula 1
Australian GP
How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin dealt major blow as David Croft predicts long fix for vibration problem

Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

MotoGP riders wary of ‘super dirty’ Goiania track after heavy rain and flooding

MotoGP
Brazil GP
MotoGP riders wary of ‘super dirty’ Goiania track after heavy rain and flooding

Oliver Bearman: Haas has "great baseline" with F1 2026 race pace

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Oliver Bearman: Haas has "great baseline" with F1 2026 race pace
MotoGP Brazil GP

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

While the circuit's own team is also involved, a prisoner reintegration program from the government of Goias has enabled prisoners convicted of minor offenses to work on cleaning the Brazilian track

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Presos Goiania 2

Photo by: German Garcia

Dozens of inmates from nearby prisons have been deployed to assist with clean-up efforts at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna ahead of MotoGP’s return to Brazil this weekend.

The heavy rains that fell on the Goiania circuit on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday afternoon affected the facilities, especially in the dirt areas of the service roads, where large amounts of mud have built up and parts of the ground have shifted.

Among the large number of operators that are working hard to clean the affected areas, a group of around 30 people stands out, all dressed in yellow. It is a group of inmates from the prisons of the State of Goias, who are transported by the police every day to the Goiania track to work on cleaning tasks, helping to have the circuit ready for the race weekend.

According to Motorsport.com's findings, it is a reintegration program run by the state government, and it is limited to prisoners with minor, non-violent offences, as part of their reintegration into society.

"Prisoners from the penitentiary system carry out maintenance work at the Goiania International Autodrome," a statement seen by Motorsport.com read. "A collaboration between the State Secretariat for Sport and Leisure and the Penitentiary Police provides prison labour to carry out general services at the sports venue, which is preparing to host the Goias MotoGP Grand Prix 2026.

Foto de: German Garcia

"The Government of Goias, through the State Secretariat for Sport and Leisure (Seel) and the Goias Penitentiary Police (PPGO), began this Friday, 13 February, a maintenance and cleaning operation at the Ayrton Senna International Autodrome of Goiania. The services are carried out by 30 inmates from the Daniella Cruvinel Penitentiary Complex. The tasks include cutting the grass in the exterior areas of the circuit, as well as cleaning, waste collection and painting of signage.

"The disinfection of interior spaces and general maintenance of the areas intended for the public will also be addressed. The objective of this partnership is to support the logistics of preparing the Autodrome for the grand prix."

The undersecretary of Governance of the General Secretariat of Government, Rudson Guerra, explained that "in recent years we have resorted to inmates on several occasions to carry out general services at Serra Dourada and also at the Goiania Hippodrome, when we painted the facades of the boxes and other areas of the circuit. This initiative is very beneficial for the maintenance of our sports facilities and, in addition, it functions as social work for the inmates," he stated.

The government highlights the value of the initiative, since "on the one hand, the collaborating institutions receive qualified labor, with total security. On the other hand, people in the process of reintegration have the opportunity to demonstrate that they are prepared to reintegrate into society," despite the fact that, at first glance, the image may be somewhat striking.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP riders wary of ‘super dirty’ Goiania track after heavy rain and flooding

Top Comments

More from
Germán Garcia Casanova

Heavy rain and flooding hits Autodromo Ayrton Senna ahead of MotoGP Brazil GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brazil GP
Heavy rain and flooding hits Autodromo Ayrton Senna ahead of MotoGP Brazil GP

Marc Marquez: 'Speeds will be lower with 850cc bikes, but lap times will remain same'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Marc Marquez: 'Speeds will be lower with 850cc bikes, but lap times will remain same'

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s manager backs Pramac continuity over 2027 Yamaha move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu’s manager backs Pramac continuity over 2027 Yamaha move

Latest news

Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why prisoners are helping cleanup work at Goiania ahead of MotoGP Brazilian GP

How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

Formula 1
Australian GP
How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Alpine now targets McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari: “We have the potential to be in that pack”

Feature

Discover prime content

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Rachit Thukral
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test
View more