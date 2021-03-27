MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

What time does the Qatar MotoGP start today?

The Qatar GP will get underway at 20:00 local time.

The race distance is set at 22 laps.

Date : Su n day, 28th March, 2021

Start time : 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 2:00 JST (Monday) / 4:00 AEDT (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Qatar MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Qatar MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.