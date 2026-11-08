MotoGP Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix grid down to 16 as Luca Marini withdraws
The factory Honda rider has been laid low by fatigue problems
Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 8, 2026, 2:32 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Luca Marini, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Luca Marini has withdrawn from Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, bringing the starting grid for the race down to a mere 16 bikes.
Marini has been struggling all weekend with fatigue symptoms, to the point that he did not come to speak to the media following the sprint on Saturday. This followed his withdrawal from the Australian GP weekend with a virus two weeks ago. In view of these struggles, he has decided not to tackle the 22 laps of Losail on Sunday.
Read Also:
"Due to his ongoing state of fatigue, Luca Marini and the Honda HRC Castrol team have elected to withdraw him from the #QatarGP to focus on the final two rounds of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship," read a statement from HRC.
With team-mate Joan Mir already out of the race as he continues to battle health issues of his own, that puts both regular factory Honda riders on the sidelines.
Read Also:
While Mir does have a substitute in the form of Jake Dixon, Marini's late withdrawal means he won't be on the grid. The same applies to that of Francesco Bagnaia, who broke two bones in his foot in a sprint accident on Saturday.
With the four Yamahas already having pulled out of this race due to the conflict in the region, the grid for the Sunday race will feature 16 motorcycles at best.
Read Also:
There has been some doubt around the participation of Maverick Vinales, who spoke about curtailing his weekend after a demoralising sprint on Saturday. But the Spaniard did take part in the morning warm-up and there is no news of the mercurial Tech 3 rider following through on his threat to pull out.
While there have been smaller grids during the MotoGP era, the start at Losail will nonetheless look very thin on Sunday evening - and there will be implications for the championship battle.
Luca Marini, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
With points awarded to the top 15 riders, the entry situation makes it highly unlikely that Jorge Martin will fail to score if he finishes the race - even one point will be enough to prevent Marc Marquez from wrapping up an 10th world championship on Sunday - even if the factory Ducati rider wins the race.
Bagnaia and Marini had qualified fifth and 14th respectively, but the riders behind one or both of them will move up accordingly on the republished grid.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article MotoGP Qatar GP: Full starting grid
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Richard Asher
Jorge Martin on sprint battle with Marc Marquez as rival's airbag deployed: 'It was now or never!'
MotoGP
MotoGP
Qatar GP
18 h
Jorge Martin on sprint battle with Marc Marquez as rival's airbag deployed: 'It was now or never!'
Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi disagree on Qatar MotoGP sprint clash
MotoGP
MotoGP
Qatar GP
19 h
Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi disagree on Qatar MotoGP sprint clash
Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans
More from
Luca Marini
No factory Honda bikes in Australian GP as Luca Marini withdraws due to virus
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
No factory Honda bikes in Australian GP as Luca Marini withdraws due to virus
Honda “super bad” in Indonesian GP practice after falling behind 2025 pace
MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Honda “super bad” in Indonesian GP practice after falling behind 2025 pace
Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”
MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Luca Marini hit in chest by debris in Austrian GP: “It could have been much worse”
Latest news
Qatar Grand Prix grid down to 16 as Luca Marini withdraws
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
8 min
Qatar Grand Prix grid down to 16 as Luca Marini withdraws
‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
1 h
‘I’ll try to win, somehow’ – Can Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight back for F1 Brazilian GP victory?
Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
2 h
Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead
McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
2 h
McLaren’s 2027-spec front wing is making its F1 car more predictable
Feature
Discover prime content
Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
By Richard Asher
Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans
Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix
Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?
MotoGP
Australian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe