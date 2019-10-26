MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Phillip Island qualifying postponed due to conditions

shares
comments
Phillip Island qualifying postponed due to conditions
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 4:43 AM

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix qualifying has been cancelled due to dangerous weather conditions at Phillip Island, with a decision on rescheduling the session still to be taken.

High winds have battered the Phillip Island circuit all through Saturday, with only 12 riders taking to the circuit in this morning’s FP3 session as a result – with it being red-flagged briefly due to Jack Miller’s pit board being blown onto the circuit.

This caused a small delay to the schedule, with the fourth free practice session getting underway at 2:45pm local time.

Around nine minutes into the session, a gust of wind on the main straight blew Tech3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira onto the grass on the outside of the track on the run to the fast Doohan right-hander.

According to Tech3 team boss Herve Poncharal, Oliveira went down at 300km/h, and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks – though miraculously escaped injury.

The session was stopped with 12m53s remaining on the clock, with a emergency safety commission meeting called.

After a period of deliberation, it was decided to cancel the upcoming qualifying session due to the dangerous track conditions.

It is unclear yet if a qualifying segment will be run on Sunday prior to racing action, with conditions to be assessed on Sunday morning to see whether it is viable to run Q1 and Q2.

If not, grid order will be based on the combined practice results. 

This would put Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales, who has topped all three sessions so far, on pole ahead of Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso and LCR’s Cal Crutchlow.

Vinales took pole based on practice times in Qatar in 2017 the last time poor weather forced a qualifying session to be cancelled.

UpdateQualifying is now set to take place on Sunday morning after the warm-up sessions, with Q1 taking place at 10:20am local time and Q2 at 10:45am.

As a result, the race schedule has been pushed back by an hour. Moto3 will now get underway at 12:00pm, with Moto2 at 1:20pm and MotoGP now set for 3pm.

If qualifying cannot run for whatever reason, it is likely grid order for the MotoGP race will be based on the combined practice results from Friday and Saturday.

Next article
Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3

Previous article

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3

Next article

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

4
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

5
TCR

TCR race deal for WRC winner Paddon

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.