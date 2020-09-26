MotoGP
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3

shares
comments
Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo leads Vinales in FP3
By:

Fabio Quartararo beat Yamaha stablemate Maverick Vinales by 0.044 seconds in MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix FP3 as championship leader Andrea Dovizioso missed a Q2 place.

The Ducatis struggled in the low-grip and windy conditions on Friday and didn’t do any running on soft rubber in FP2, which meant Danilo Petrucci went out on the compound at the start of FP3 and set the early pace with a 1m40.783s.

This was quickly beaten by Petronas’s Quartararo with a 1m40.476s, which he bettered to a 1m40.359s moments later. 

Franco Morbidelli’s 1m39.789s from FP2 still stood as the fastest lap on combined times for the first half of the third session, though teammate Quartararo started to put this under threat with 15 minutes to go.

A brake issue for Quartararo at the end of FP2 stopped him from doing a time attack, but he made up for this with a 1m39.786s to go fastest overall.

Others joined Quartararo in switching to soft rubber as they placed their bids for an automatic Q2 place, with KTM’s Pol Espargaro edging ahead of the Petronas rider with a 1m39.756s. 

Emilia Romagna race winner Vinales was the next rider to begin lighting up the timing screens, the Spaniard guiding his works Yamaha to a 1m39.687s with just over seven minutes to go. 

Vinales found more time on his following tour to improve to a 1m39.462s to go just under two tenths clear of the field.

As the chequered flag came out, Vinales looked set to hold onto top spot – but Quartararo had other ideas, finding a sliver of time on his final effort to produce a 1m39.418s to head into qualifying this afternoon as the rider to beat.

Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira leaped up to third late on ahead of Petrucci, whose final lap of 1m39.702s ensured he would be the only GP20-mounted Ducati rider in the top 10.

He creeped ahead of Avintia’s Johann Zarco on the year-old Ducati, with Pol Espargaro heading Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi on the Yamahas. 

Brad Binder bagged a direct place into Q2 on his KTM late on in ninth, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir securing the final spot in 10th at the expense of Pramac pair Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller and the factory Ducati of Dovizioso.

Alex Rins also failed to make the Q2 cut in 14th on his Suzuki, with the LCR pair of Takaaki Nakagami and Cal Crutchlow also missing out after late crashes for both.

The conditions also caught out Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro in 17th and Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona in 21st, who registered his third crash of the weekend.

Such are the fine margins in MotoGP in 2020, the top 20 from Quartararo down to Avintia’s Tito Rabat were covered by just 0.923s. 

FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'39.418
2 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'39.462 0.044
3 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'39.507 0.089
4 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'39.702 0.284
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'39.709 0.291
6 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'39.756 0.338
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'39.774 0.356
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'39.836 0.418
9 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'39.841 0.423
10 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'39.862 0.444
11 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'39.897 0.479
12 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'39.919 0.501
13 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'39.963 0.545
14 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'40.016 0.598
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'40.023 0.605
16 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'40.071 0.653
17 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'40.133 0.715
18 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'40.226 0.808
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.283 0.865
20 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'40.341 0.923
21 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'40.898 1.480
22 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'40.977 1.559
View full results
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Catalan GP?
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

