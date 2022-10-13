Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster

The Yamaha rider went to Thailand 18 points clear in the championship standings, but a disastrous run to 17th in wet conditions saw his advantage cut to just two ahead of Francesco Bagnaia with three races remaining

Quartararo refused to speak to any media following the Thailand race, instead simply making one post on social media before bizarrely shutting down his Instagram account last Saturday – only to reactivate it again, but with a bio stating “having a break”.

It was thought Quartararo’s issue in Thailand was a high front tyre pressure, after RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow commented as such having finished behind the Frenchman.

Quartararo has now confirmed this was the problem in his first media appearance on Thursday ahead of the Australian GP since his Thailand woes.

“I expected a much better race of course,” Quartararo said. “We made a mistake from the beginning, starting with a really high pressure.

“At the end of the race it was tough. I took the decision not to talk to the media.

“I apologise to all the people who were in Thailand. It was especially tough, I had no feeling. It was a tough one.”

Quartararo added that the change in championship situation coming into the final three races won’t alter his own approach, while noting that all four riders behind him within 40 points of striking distances have to be considered as a threat.

“I think we have to think about the championship, but actually I want to take it race by race because at the end it’s like the beginning of the championship right now,” he said.

“We are almost on equal points with Pecco, but I don’t only see Pecco.

“Of course, Aleix [Espargaro] is here, Jack [Miller], Enea [Bastianini].

“So, we are fighting for not a lot of points. Ok the top three is a little bit more close, but I think we have to think race by race and I think this one can be good for us.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo has been at the mercy of the underpowered 2022 Yamaha for most of this season, but says the experiences of the previous two campaigns when he fought for the championship are helping him to “be calm in this situation”.

“2020 was a year where I was fast,” he noted.

“We had of course problems in Yamaha. But apart from that, I was always looking at my first rival which was Joan [Mir] at that stage.

“But last year when I won I knew I had to be fast in all of the circumstances.

“And having the title from last year, it brings me a lot of confidence and a lot more experience. So the experience of the last two years helps me be calm in this situation.”