Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of MotoGP practice Next / MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has broken his silence on his Thailand Grand Prix disaster and apologised to the media for his blackout ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo breaks silence after Thailand MotoGP disaster

The Yamaha rider went to Thailand 18 points clear in the championship standings, but a disastrous run to 17th in wet conditions saw his advantage cut to just two ahead of Francesco Bagnaia with three races remaining

Quartararo refused to speak to any media following the Thailand race, instead simply making one post on social media before bizarrely shutting down his Instagram account last Saturday – only to reactivate it again, but with a bio stating “having a break”.

It was thought Quartararo’s issue in Thailand was a high front tyre pressure, after RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow commented as such having finished behind the Frenchman.

Quartararo has now confirmed this was the problem in his first media appearance on Thursday ahead of the Australian GP since his Thailand woes.

“I expected a much better race of course,” Quartararo said. “We made a mistake from the beginning, starting with a really high pressure.

“At the end of the race it was tough. I took the decision not to talk to the media.

“I apologise to all the people who were in Thailand. It was especially tough, I had no feeling. It was a tough one.”

Quartararo added that the change in championship situation coming into the final three races won’t alter his own approach, while noting that all four riders behind him within 40 points of striking distances have to be considered as a threat. 

“I think we have to think about the championship, but actually I want to take it race by race because at the end it’s like the beginning of the championship right now,” he said.

“We are almost on equal points with Pecco, but I don’t only see Pecco.

“Of course, Aleix [Espargaro] is here, Jack [Miller], Enea [Bastianini].

“So, we are fighting for not a lot of points. Ok the top three is a little bit more close, but I think we have to think race by race and I think this one can be good for us.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo has been at the mercy of the underpowered 2022 Yamaha for most of this season, but says the experiences of the previous two campaigns when he fought for the championship are helping him to “be calm in this situation”.

“2020 was a year where I was fast,” he noted.

“We had of course problems in Yamaha. But apart from that, I was always looking at my first rival which was Joan [Mir] at that stage.

“But last year when I won I knew I had to be fast in all of the circumstances.

“And having the title from last year, it brings me a lot of confidence and a lot more experience. So the experience of the last two years helps me be calm in this situation.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of MotoGP practice
Previous article

Phillip Island circuit flooded ahead of MotoGP practice
Next article

MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death

MotoGP rider Vinales critical of Supersport 300 class after latest death
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Australia MotoGP: Zarco completes Friday practice sweep Australian GP
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Zarco completes Friday practice sweep

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez "confused" by Honda's potential at each MotoGP round

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice Thailand GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash

Latest news

Australia MotoGP: Zarco completes Friday practice sweep
MotoGP MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Zarco completes Friday practice sweep

Pramac’s Johann Zarco ended Friday’s MotoGP practice at the Australian Grand Prix fastest of all after pipping Valentino Rossi protégé Marco Bezzecchi by 0.038 seconds in FP2.

Erebus linked to increased Coca-Cola backing
Supercars Supercars

Erebus linked to increased Coca-Cola backing

Erebus Motorsport is poised to carry increased Coca-Cola sponsorship in Supercars for the 2023 season.

Armstrong is “very good candidate” for Coyne IndyCar drive
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong is “very good candidate” for Coyne IndyCar drive

Dale Coyne says Marcus Armstrong would be an excellent addition to his team, but says he was also impressed with Indy Lights driver Danial Frost in his first IndyCar test.

Australia MotoGP: Zarco pips Miller in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Zarco pips Miller in first practice

Johann Zarco pipped hometown hero Jack Miller in opening practice for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.