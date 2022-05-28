Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo has criticised the decision to allow Italian Grand Prix qualifying to go ahead when it did as “conditions were really dangerous”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying

Qualifying was run under spots of rain as thunder rumbled around the Mugello circuit on Saturday afternoon, with Q1 initially beginning on wet tyres before a switch to slicks despite marshals still waving rain flags.

The Q2 pole shootout session was ultimately completed on slick tyres, with Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio using his knowledge of the iffy conditions in Q1 to snatch a shock maiden pole.

Only one crash happened in qualifying, when Marc Marquez – who announced on Saturday that he Mugello will be his last race for the foreseeable future owing to further surgery on his right arm – was caught out in the rain spots at the start of Q2, with the session needing to be red-flagged after his bike caught fire.

Quartararo feels the fast and flowing nature of the Mugello circuit should have prompted Race Direction to delay the start to qualifying to allow conditions to become safer.

“This afternoon, I think the conditions were really dangerous,” the Yamaha rider, who will start Sunday’s race from sixth, said.

“It was really not a good decision to do what we did. It’s not normal to go on the track, the fastest track ever, when you don’t know if you’re going with the rain [tyre], going with the slick, you don’t know what to expect.

“Ok, we say we go with the slick and when it starts to rain you want to go with the slick [before it gets too wet].

“But in this track, we cannot wait for something to happen to postpone or to wait.

“So, for me it was not a good decision to go onto the track with the conditions that we had.

“In this track, that is such a long track, it can be wet there, dry here, and you start here and it’s dry, but then you go to one place, when you go to Turn 8 or Turn 9, the corners where you arrive close to 100km/h or more, and you flick in super-fast and you don’t know the conditions, it’s not a great feeling.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who will start a place behind Quartararo, echoed the Frenchman’s comments and added that the marshals continuing to show rain flags when it has stopped spitting at the end of Q2 caused confusion.

“The qualifying was very dangerous, extremely dangerous,” Espargaro added. “For me, it was red flag. We red flag for matters of safety, no? Today was red flag.

“We have no intermediate tyres, so it was – especially the first five minutes – very scary. It was very dangerous, Casanova/Savelli, Arrabiata 1, Arrabiata 2, very dangerous.

“You have no idea what’s going to happen. And then in the second part of the qualifying, it was almost not raining anywhere, it was quite dry, that’s why the lap times were so fast. But the marshals insisted with the rain flags.

“So, I was trying to be focused on the corner, but looking to the next one to see the flags.

“If I saw no flag in the next one, I risked on the brakes. If I saw the flag, I didn’t risk.

“But sometimes you arrived to a corner and it was not raining, but they were showing the flag anyway.

“It’s difficult. You have to trust them 100% because if they show it and you go full gas and crash, it’s your fault. So, it was a very difficult qualifying.”

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini, who was one of the riders to benefit from the conditions as he went third fastest behind rookie teammate Marco Bezzecchi and poleman Di Giannantonio, felt conditions were fine to run in and that no one was being forced to run the lap times there were in Q2.

“The track is difficult, was really tricky conditions,” Marini said. “But if you want to be safe, you can go slow. Nobody pushes you to make a 1m46s.

“We are the best riders in the world and you need to perform at our best, especially in these conditions because the other riders can do this. So, you need to do this if you want to stay in front.

“This was a good opportunity for us to make a good lap time and I think everybody can use these moments to make their best performance.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Read Also:
shares
comments
Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
Previous article

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello Italian GP
MotoGP

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward Italian GP
MotoGP

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Di Giannantonio hails “dream” maiden MotoGP pole at Mugello

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits “nightmare” MotoGP surgery situation only way forward

Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez to have further arm surgery, rest of ’22 MotoGP season in doubt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.