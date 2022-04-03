Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Argentina MotoGP: Espargaro tops extended warm-up for Aprilia Next / Argentinian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Quartararo fears Aprilia breakaway in Argentina MotoGP

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo fears poleman Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia can break away in the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix having been “surprised” by his pace. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo fears Aprilia breakaway in Argentina MotoGP

Espargaro stormed to a historic first pole for Aprilia in the modern MotoGP era on Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo and looks amongst the fastest on race pace following practice.  

Aprilia has been on a steady trajectory towards the front of the field since last season, while Espargaro’s run to fourth in Qatar last month proved to be the closest the Italian marque has come to winning a race in the MotoGP era.  

Quartararo – who qualified sixth and showed strong race pace in practice – says Espargaro’s pole charge came as little surprise, but fears the Spaniard is capable of breaking the pack on Sunday if he can get a good start.  

“I was surprised,” Quartararo said.  “Not for the pole position because in FP2 they make first and second.  

“So, about the first position I’m not really surprised. But I’m surprised how Aleix managed to get the pace he did on the soft, [it] was amazing.  

“So, there’s a good chance if he makes a good start he can pull away.  

“But I think that we have a little bit of margin in pace because I did decide to make one lap with 15 laps on the medium tyre [in FP2] and I did 1m39.2s. 

“We will see the tyre consumption for tomorrow and let’s see how it’s going.”  

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro’s brother Pol believes the Aprilia rider is “the main guy” for Sunday’s race, but also pointed towards the speed Maverick Vinales on the sister RS-GP showed on Saturday as being one to watch. 

When the Honda rider was asked if his brother is the favourite, Espargaro – who will start fourth - said: “Yeah, definitely. Aleix for sure, he’s the main guy.  

“But after that, Maverick is fast, the Aprilias are fast! And then Fabio is very fast too, but for sure the Aprilias showed an amazing performance.  

“It’s stunning what they did and how fast they are.  

“Hopefully the track will keep changing and improving and our Honda will get faster and faster with more grip.  

“But I don’t believe this is going to be as beautiful and easy as it sounds.  

“I’m happy as a brother, as a rival I prefer him to be on pole than the other rivals. It hurts a little but I’m happy. In the end, hard work pays off.”  

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Argentina MotoGP: Espargaro tops extended warm-up for Aprilia
Previous article

Argentina MotoGP: Espargaro tops extended warm-up for Aprilia
Next article

Argentinian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Argentinian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
5 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.