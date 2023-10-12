Subscribe
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo believes Marc Marquez will “make our lives super difficult” in 2024 when he switches to the Gresini Ducati MotoGP team.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

On Thursday, Gresini announced it had signed the eight-time world champion for 2024, a week on from Honda agreeing mutually to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Marquez will ride a year-old Ducati next season, taking over the machine that is currently leading the championship in Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin's hands.

Quartararo, who has had a similarly difficult 2023 to Marquez, believes the Spaniard will cause a major headache for the field when he jumps on the Ducati.

"He's going to make our life really difficult, for everyone," Quartararo said on Thursday ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

"Marc is the reference of the last 10 years and he will be on a really competitive bike. So, yeah, I think he will make our lives super difficult next year."

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales added: "I see one more Ducati who is strong. One more!

"It's always difficult, nothing is easy in this world. We'll see. I think inside Ducati, it will be difficult. But I see every rider who goes there is super-fast. Shit."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins announced earlier in the year that he would be breaking a two-year contract with Honda to leave at the end of 2023, signing to switch to Yamaha.

The LCR rider admits he was "surprised" by Marquez's decision but "hopes" that he can win again on the Ducati.

"I thought everybody was surprised," Rins began. "I'm surprised because after the Misano GP, he made a lot of jokes on social media.

"So, for this reason, I thought he was staying and playing with us. But after Motegi, after the podium, he announced he was going away from Honda with still one year on the contract.

"I was quite impressed, but if he takes this decision, it is for something.

"We have to respect this decision and I hope that Marc is going to win again. He is a very fast rider and if he made this decision, it's because he thinks he can't get this winning feeling with Honda."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Reigning world champion Bagnaia has no doubts that Marquez will be competitive on the Ducati next year, and feels it will be "good for our sport".

"I think it's good for us, good for the sport," Bagnaia stated.

"For sure Marc will find a good base – the best base – for sure on our bike.

"He will feel comfortable and he will not take too much time to be better and faster than the situation he is in right now.

"I think it will be nice to share that with him, it will be interesting to see what he can do.

"I think it will also be a good competition for him. We are eight riders, very competitive riders. It will be interesting."

