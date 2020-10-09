Quartararo and Mir shared the Leopard garage in Moto3 in 2016, which was the latter’s debut season in the world championship.

While Mir would go on to score his first win that year and dominated in 2017 for the world title, Quartararo struggled for form and wouldn’t add to his double podium haul from 2015 until he won the 2018 Moto2 Catalan GP.

Now, both are split by eight points at the top of the MotoGP standings after Petronas rider Quartararo led home Suzuki’s Mir at Catalunya last month.

“For sure, we are in a much better position now because that year for me was a total disaster,” Quartararo said when asked how it felt to be fighting for the premier class crown with his former Moto3 teammate.

“So, that’s great that we keep our relationship since then and right now we are 1-2 in the championship.

“Last year we were rookies and now we are there to fight for the championship, so I think it’s a cool story.”