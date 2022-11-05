Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Valencia MotoGP: Martin on pole for finale, Bagnaia only eighth Next / Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

Fabio Quartararo says he is proud of his MotoGP title defence in 2022 whatever happens in Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix finale after outqualifying Francesco Bagnaia.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

The Yamaha rider trails Bagnaia by 23 points coming into Sunday’s final round of the season, so needs to win and hope his rival is 15th or lower to retain his crown.

Quartararo qualified in fourth on his Yamaha on Saturday at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, missing pole by just under three tenths as Ducati’s Bagnaia was just over a tenth further back in eighth.

Looking back over his season and taking into account the problems he has faced with the Yamaha, after the marque was unable to use the 2022 engine it had developed due to reliability concerns in the winter, Quartararo is satisfied with his campaign regardless of the outcome.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he was proud of his title defence, Quartararo said:“Yes, of course.

“I did some mistakes, we did some mistakes with the team. But considering what happened to us from the beginning of the season, I think I’m pretty happy and I learned many things this year.

“So, like I said, whatever happens tomorrow afternoon I will be happy.”

Read Also:

Looking ahead to the race, Quartararo – who labelled today as “one of the best Saturdays of the season” – says he is not thinking about the title permutations and is simply focused on winning.

“I mean, I’m not thinking about that,” he said about the title.

“I’m thinking about the win. If I win the race maybe something will happen, but my main objective will be to fight for the victory which will be the only thing I can do by myself.

“I think we are in a really good way, we start in a good position, the pace is good, tyres are quite clear.

“So, I’m feeling confident. Since Germany we don’t fight for any victory, so it will be super important for me to fight till the last lap.

“I’m pretty happy about my weekend already, but it’s missing one day.

“So can’t wait for tomorrow. The feeling is hard, because it’s difficult, we are not having an easy bike. In Turn 1 the bike is shaking on the braking going in.”

Quartararo says he will not have any information given to him by his team during the race concerning Bagnaia, and “doesn’t care” about the Italian right now.

“To be honest, I don’t care,” he said about Bagnaia’s tough qualifying.

“It’s funny because on the TV it looks like it’s only me and him racing, but at the end I need to focus on myself.

“It’s not that we have only a five-point difference and we are fighting really closely.

“We have a massive difference, so what matters for me is to win. And then what he does is not my problem.”

