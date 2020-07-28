MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Breaking news

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory

shares
comments
The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory
By:
Jul 28, 2020, 10:10 AM

Fabio Quartararo’s victory in the MotoGP Andalusian Grand Prix was helped by a preparation technique Michelin advised all the teams to do, but which only two riders did.

Motorsport.com has learned that MotoGP tyre supplier Michelin sent an email to all teams during the second round of the 2020 campaign recommending them to scrub the soft rear tyre in Sunday’s warm-up session. 

The scrub consists of three laps: a low out-lap, one fast lap, and then an in-lap.

The idea behind this is that the scrub removes the film from the tyre, and then after it has been left to cool before being put back in the blankets, a chemical reaction occurs in the rubber.

This makes the tyre more heat resistant, with its working range 10 degrees cooler than normal, which increases the durability of the rubber. 

Read Also:

A spokesperson from Michelin explained: “From time to time we make recommendations to the teams that we believe can help them, but the choice to follow them is always theirs.

“You do all three laps. Then you leave the tyres uncovered with the heaters to cool. Once cold, you cover them again until the moment of the race.

“The procedure makes the compound more heat resistant and can reduce the temperature by 10 degrees.”

Only Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo and Suzuki’s Alex Rins completed the scrub in warm-up on the soft tyres they would later use for the races, even though the entire field opted for the soft rear compound.

With track temperatures reaching a blistering 60 degrees Celsius in the race, Quartararo was able to benefit instantly by pulling a healthy lead in the early laps he never relinquished.

“Normally we always start with a brand new tyre on the starting grid,” Quartararo said after the race. “But this time we decided to go three times around with the tyre in the warm-up in the morning, and then go out to the race with the tyre already used. 

“It took effect and I want to congratulate the team.”

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: MotoGP

Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?

Previous article

Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Germán Garcia Casanova

Trending Today

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Opinion

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
38m

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Mixed tyre rules tweaked for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mixed tyre rules tweaked for Darwin

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser
Super GT Super GT / Analysis

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Social distancing to impact positioning of F1 marshals

Latest news

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
38m

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory

Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined Prime
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish

Trending

1
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

2
MotoGP

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory

38m
3
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

4
Supercars

Mixed tyre rules tweaked for Darwin

5
Super GT

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory
MGP

The tyre trick that helped Quartararo to victory

Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?
MGP

Podcast: Andalusian GP review, what now for Marc Marquez?

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined
MGP

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish
MGP

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish

Bagnaia now feels like "fully-fledged MotoGP rider"
MGP

Bagnaia now feels like "fully-fledged MotoGP rider"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.