Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo has described running out of fuel for the second time in three MotoGP races as “unacceptable.”

The 2021 world champion lost 11th position in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix to LCR Honda rival Johann Zarco after running dry on the finishing straight on the final lap.

This followed him losing a likely fifth-place finish late in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano last month.

“It’s unacceptable, twice in three races,” said the Frenchman after the race at Motegi, a circuit that is known for being tight with regard to fuel consumption and at which other riders came close to a similar fate this weekend.

“It’s bad enough that we really struggled this weekend, but to run out of fuel on top of that is a bit ridiculous.”

Asked if the team had a framework in place to avoid such situations, Quartararo said the system of mapping and warning lights had not worked as expected.

“We’re going to have to find out why the lights don't come on, why the strategy doesn't work.

“It’s up to me to do it, with the instructions the team gives me – but there aren’t any. Let’s just say the instructions didn’t work.”

The late fuel supply issue wasn’t the only thing that left Quartararo in negative spirits after Yamaha’s home race weekend, on which he placed 12th in qualifying as well as both races. Among other things, he was physically drained following the grand prix.

“I’m dead. By the middle of the race, my arms were gone and I was aching all over," he said. "That's also down to the grip we have. As soon as you don’t have any grip, the bike doesn't change direction, even when braking, it doesn't stop and you're pushing hard. So [the race] is quite long.”

Tyre wear and grip levels were also on Quartararo’s mind following his tough Sunday.

“Even on the second lap of the race, compared to the others, it looks like they have new tyres and we have tyres at the end of their life. That's what’s very difficult to understand, to see that there’s so much difference.

“Clearly, we know that even if we compare ourselves with [fellow struggling manufacturer] Honda, we clearly have grip problems. They are much better than us in that respect.”

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+, Quartararo also suggested there was little point pushing the limits on fuel when Yamaha is so far behind.

“I don't think that putting in a map that’s just a little bit different is going to win us anything, especially looking at the position we had this weekend," he said.

"I don't think we really had to play so much with the limit. We're going to have to have some explanations because, as I said, it’s unacceptable.”