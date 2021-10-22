Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice

By:

Fabio Quartararo says Yamaha has "made big steps" with its MotoGP bike in wet conditions despite ending Friday's damp Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice sessions only 16th overall.

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice

The championship leader can secure the title this weekend at Misano should he outscore Francesco Bagnaia by at least three points on Sunday.

Typically, this year Quartararo has struggled in wet conditions and once again appeared unstuck in Friday's running at Misano having ended both sessions 18th and 16th.

The Yamaha rider says he actually felt strong in full wet conditions on Friday, but as soon as the track dried he suffered "all the defects you can have".

"To be honest, I'm happy about full wet, because this afternoon straight away I felt really good on the bike and until we stopped, we were in P7," Quartararo said.

"So, I was pretty happy, and then as soon as it dried, you can maybe ask all the Yamaha riders this question, because it's like riding a bike that is totally different.

"The bike won't turn, the bike won't pick up, the bike isn't so great. All the defects you can have in this kind of condition is there.

"But on the full wet, I would not say super happy, but we made big steps since last time we were here, because we had the chance to ride this morning, we had the chance to ride in COTA [in the wet], and we make massive change and it was good.

"So, in the mixed conditions I don't know why we are that bad."

Read Also:

He added: "I give my maximum to try to be in the top 10, that was the goal, but as soon as we stopped, put the medium front [on], I felt it was time to go for it, [with a] new soft rear, I was doing so bad.

"I had no grip, we were almost one second slower than the lap time before with a track that was more dry.

"Basically, a lot of riders that were not super [fast] in full dry, they make a massive step in the mixed conditions, so we need to understand why we are that bad in that condition.

"But not only me who says this, all the Yamahas are struggling in that conditions. So, it's something that we need to find and try to improve."

Though he was 20th at the end of FP2, Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli was able to improve to fifth at the end of FP1 when he fell back to 18th.

But when asked if he could see anything in Morbidelli's data that could help him, he said: "Not really, just he was faster.

"[I saw] nothing that makes me change my riding style. Just he was faster and we need to make that step too."

shares
comments
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th

Previous article

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th

FIM raises age limits for junior series following teenager deaths
Video Inside
MotoGP

FIM raises age limits for junior series following teenager deaths

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Trending Today

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars Supercars

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals Dale Earnhardt Sr tribute helmet for US GP weekend

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "made big steps" in wet Misano MotoGP practice

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP2, Quartararo 16th

FIM raises age limits for junior series following teenager deaths
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

FIM raises age limits for junior series following teenager deaths

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP1, Quartararo 18th

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.