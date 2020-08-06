MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race

shares
comments
Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 4:25 PM

Current MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo says it’s “not correct” to start thinking about the championship after two races despite Marc Marquez’s absence strengthening the Frenchman’s position.

Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo won the first two rounds of the delayed 2020 season at Jerez, and now leads the standings by 10 points over factory Yamaha counterpart Maverick Vinales.

Marquez’s broken arm and absence from the Andalusian and this weekend’s Czech GP means he potentially faces a deficit of 75 points should he return at next weekend’s Austrian GP.

But Quartararo doesn’t feel like he has been elevated to championship favourite amidst Marquez’s absence and says he won’t change his approach from the Jerez races.

“No, honestly right now I’m not thinking about the championship,” Quartararo said when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt any added pressure.

“It’s only our third race of the season, so honestly, I’m taking it race by race. 

“I think it’s so important because it’s not the way... well, I’ve never been in this kind of situation at that level, but I think it’s not the correct way, to think about the championship in the third race.

“So, I’m just thinking about this race, I feel the same as before. 

“So, for me, the pressure is none. I just want to keep working like in Jerez because I was so happy to become [a race winner] and work in a really good way. 

“So, at the moment I feel that we have the potential to fight for the podium, for victories, so I just want to keep going on this way and don’t think about the championship.”

Read Also:

Though Quartararo is keeping his feet on the ground regarding the title, KTM’s Pol Espargaro believes the Frenchman is now in a “privileged place” as his nearest rival is on the same bike and he has proven to have so far been better. 

“He’s right now in a privileged place because the guy behind is a guy with the same bike as him, and the third guy [in the standings] is [Andrea] Dovizioso, who we see in Jerez was struggling a lot,” Espargaro said when asked about Quartararo facing a title charge in his sophomore campaign. 

“So in the end, his rival at the moment is himself because if he’s performing well with the Yamaha, at least he’s going to perform exactly the same as Maverick.

“They have the same stuff and this is perfect. In the end you have the info of the guy chasing you. 

“Inside the pressures of trying to be world champion, he’s in the best position. His rival is himself, or at least his bike or his teammate in another team.

“For me, he has zero pressure because he’s very young and he has plenty of time to fight for world titles.

“I don’t think he’s really feeling the pressure or is under so much pressure that he will feel it.”

 
Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy

Previous article

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Toyota abandons special Le Mans record run plans
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Toyota abandons special Le Mans record run plans

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Latest F1 calendar - All confirmed and cancelled 2020 races so far
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Latest F1 calendar - All confirmed and cancelled 2020 races so far

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
41m

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

BMW warns against DTM switching to GT3 cars
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW warns against DTM switching to GT3 cars

Latest news

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
28m

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP

Trending

1
Supercars

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary

2
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

3
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

4
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race
MGP

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy
MGP

Crutchlow: Honda doesn’t need to change bike philosophy

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MGP

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP
MGP

Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery
MGP

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.