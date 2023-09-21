Quartararo: Yamaha’s MotoGP form will be worse if rider, team “not aligned”
Fabio Quartararo has warned that Yamaha’s 2024 MotoGP season “will be the same or worse” if the rider and team “are not aligned” on bike comments.
The 2021 world champion was left disappointed with Yamaha’s 2024 engine prototype at the Misano test last week, noting that he “expected much better”.
“I tested it and the feeling was… I expected much better from this test, but we have to stay positive and try to analyse what happened to improve for [the] Valencia test,” Quartararo said at the time.
“I need to test it more, but like I said I expected better.
“The feeling is different, but I think I expected more power and [it] was a little bit difficult to say something positive about this engine.”
These comments were in stark contrast to Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli’s, who told motogp.com: “We could get what we expected before we started riding.
“We had some targets to reach. Anyway, the new engine is slightly faster, as we expected, consistently. It looks like it’s also easier to ride.”
Quartararo’s best speed during the San Marino GP weekend was 298.3km/h in the sprint, while his top speed in the test was 295km/h (though the former was likely set with use of a tow).
Speaking to DAZN on Thursday prior to this weekend’s Indian Grand Prix, Quartararo stood by his comments about the test being “a disappointment”.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
He also feels the rider’s comments must be taken more seriously and notes that Yamaha has to become more “aligned” if it hopes to transform its fortunes in 2024.
“At the Misano test we saw the team manager's comments and mine, which were black and white, totally different,” he began.
“I can clearly say that the test it was a disappointment and that it was not up to the standard I expected.
“We didn't take a step forward, not at all. But if the team manager says it's better, you have to listen to him.”
He added: “In the end, one says white and one says black.
“The rider's comments I think are a bit more important, it's the rider who tests the bikes and who has the feeling if they are easier to ride or not.
“If we start [like this] and we are not aligned of course 2024 will be the same or worse.”
