Raul Fernandez set to get 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike at Jerez
Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez is poised to get his first taste of the 2024 Aprilia RS-GP at Jerez on Monday.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fernandez was the only rider within the Aprilia contingent to start the season with last year’s bike, with team-mate Miguel Oliveira getting the latest-spec machinery in 2024 following the takeover of RNF Racing by American outfit Trackhouse.
Originally, it had been communicated to Fernandez that he would move to the upgraded RS-GP at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, but his debut outing now has been pushed back until the post-race test at the Circuito de Jerez on Monday.
Aprilia has yet to confirm whether Fernandez will get to race with the new version of the RS-GP at the following round at Le Mans in France on 12 May.
"We are happy to be back in Europe with the iconic Jerez race which, this time, will be Raul's home race," Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio.
"I'm excited to see how much more we can achieve in the coming races after the recent progress we made in Austin with both drivers. I don't think we showed our full potential in Austin and for that we need to be good in all areas over the weekend and optimize our performance. Let's see where we end up on Sunday.
"Then we will have the test on Monday and if everything runs smoothly during the weekend, Raul will have the first opportunity to briefly test the 2024 bike."
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The upgrade only covers the chassis side of the bike, with the regulations forcing the 24-year-old to stay with the same engine he started the season with.
This means he will continue to have the 2023 motor fitted to his new ‘24 bike, meaning he won’t have complete parity with team-mate Oliveira and factory Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales during the season.
In the past, Aprilia’s satellite team RNF Racing always had to do with year-old equipment, but Trackhouse made a point of getting the latest-spec machinery from Aprilia following its entry into the MotoGP.
Although Trackhouse’s ambitions caught Aprilia by surprise, the company’s CEO Massimo Rivola got on well with the new management and agreed with the request to expand the supply of 2024 bikes.
Due to production difficulties and the limited timeframe, Aprilia could only have one additional 2024 bike ready for pre-season testing, which went to Oliveira. However, it always maintained that it would be able to supply another 2024 version of the RS-GP for Fernandez by the middle of the year.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
Fernandez beaten up by first “real crash” in Mandalika MotoGP test
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022
Espargaro considering Aprilia test rider role, but MotoGP future still open
Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Latest news
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
WRC looking to add F1-style team radio to TV broadcasts
Formula E’s new Gen3 Evo car breaks cover
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments