Raul Fernandez: I'm no title contender despite breakthrough MotoGP win
Despite becoming an integral part of Aprilia’s line-up, Fernandez is not counting himself as a title contender
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images
Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez is not convinced he is in the fight for the 2026 MotoGP title, despite scoring a sensational victory at the British Grand Prix.
While Fernandez’s very future in MotoGP was in doubt just a few months ago, the Spaniard has turned around his campaign in spectacular fashion, scoring sprint wins at Mugello and Assen before claiming his first grand prix victory of 2026 at Silverstone.
These results have lifted him to sixth place in the riders’ standings, 56 points behind the factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin with 10 rounds still to run. He has also secured a new two-year contract with Trackhouse, extending his stay in the premier class until 2028.
However, the 25-year-old insists his lack of frontrunning experience will count against him, particularly against the likes of Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Ducati’s Marc Marquez.
“Everybody thinks that I can fight for the title. I don't feel that I am a title contender,” he said on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Aragon GP.
“I always try to explain that, until the numbers say no, I will try to do my best. But I am the rider who has to be there in some races, but also I am the rider who can make the mistake because I don't have the experience that they have right now.
“Marc was world champion last year, Jorge [was champion] two years ago, Marco last year was third in the championship. Since 2021, I don't have this feeling of being competitive. So, for me, we are still not a title contender.”
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Fernandez began to show signs of a breakthrough towards the end of the 2025 season, registering his first MotoGP victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
He started coming under pressure again at the start of this year, but has established himself as a consistent frontrunner in recent races, taking the fight to his younger team-mate Ai Ogura, who scored his own maiden grand prix win at Assen.
But with Ogura forced out of the Aragon GP due to a wrist injury, Fernandez will now lead Trackhouse’s charge at MotorLand.
While unsure about his chances this weekend, the two-time grand prix winner didn’t shy away from admitting he is enjoying the strongest run of form of his career.
“We know that Marc here is super fast. For sure, the situation compared to last year is a little bit different. I don't really know what we can expect about the weekend,” he explained.
“We will do our maximum. We will try to be focused on what we can control. So, let's see what we can do.
“I think my confidence is at the best moment in my career, but we know that we are in MotoGP. All the riders that are here are super strong. It will not be easy keeping the level. So, let's try to do our best and let's see what we can do.”
Share Or Save This Story
Davide Brivio hopes for more street races: "Let’s bring MotoGP to the people"
Raul Fernandez channelled “anger” into British GP victory after sprint “idiot” moment
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
Trackhouse changes nearly every Shane van Gisbergen pit crew member
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan
Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery
Latest news
Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings
BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments