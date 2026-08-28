Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

General
General
Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Carlos Ezpeleta: MotoGP working to keep Qatar GP on 2026 calendar

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Carlos Ezpeleta: MotoGP working to keep Qatar GP on 2026 calendar

Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Kimi Antonelli causes chaos in Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Passenger Princess"

Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up

Mercedes on Dutch GP team orders: We would’ve done the exact same thing the other way around

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes on Dutch GP team orders: We would’ve done the exact same thing the other way around
MotoGP Aragon GP

Raul Fernandez: I'm no title contender despite breakthrough MotoGP win

Despite becoming an integral part of Aprilia’s line-up, Fernandez is not counting himself as a title contender

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez is not convinced he is in the fight for the 2026 MotoGP title, despite scoring a sensational victory at the British Grand Prix.

While Fernandez’s very future in MotoGP was in doubt just a few months ago, the Spaniard has turned around his campaign in spectacular fashion, scoring sprint wins at Mugello and Assen before claiming his first grand prix victory of 2026 at Silverstone.

These results have lifted him to sixth place in the riders’ standings, 56 points behind the factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin with 10 rounds still to run. He has also secured a new two-year contract with Trackhouse, extending his stay in the premier class until 2028.

However, the 25-year-old insists his lack of frontrunning experience will count against him, particularly against the likes of Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

“Everybody thinks that I can fight for the title. I don't feel that I am a title contender,” he said on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Aragon GP.

“I always try to explain that, until the numbers say no, I will try to do my best. But I am the rider who has to be there in some races, but also I am the rider who can make the mistake because I don't have the experience that they have right now.

“Marc was world champion last year, Jorge [was champion] two years ago, Marco last year was third in the championship. Since 2021, I don't have this feeling of being competitive. So, for me, we are still not a title contender.”

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Fernandez began to show signs of a breakthrough towards the end of the 2025 season, registering his first MotoGP victory at the Australian Grand Prix. 

He started coming under pressure again at the start of this year, but has established himself as a consistent frontrunner in recent races, taking the fight to his younger team-mate Ai Ogura, who scored his own maiden grand prix win at Assen.

But with Ogura forced out of the Aragon GP due to a wrist injury, Fernandez will now lead Trackhouse’s charge at MotorLand.

While unsure about his chances this weekend, the two-time grand prix winner didn’t shy away from admitting he is enjoying the strongest run of form of his career.

“We know that Marc here is super fast. For sure, the situation compared to last year is a little bit different. I don't really know what we can expect about the weekend,” he explained.

“We will do our maximum. We will try to be focused on what we can control. So, let's see what we can do.

“I think my confidence is at the best moment in my career, but we know that we are in MotoGP. All the riders that are here are super strong. It will not be easy keeping the level. So, let's try to do our best and let's see what we can do.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Pirelli delivers 2027 MotoGP tyres with F1-style colour markings
Next article Carlos Ezpeleta: MotoGP working to keep Qatar GP on 2026 calendar

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Marc Marquez doesn’t dismiss favourite tag for Aragon GP: ‘I can fight for victory’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Marc Marquez doesn’t dismiss favourite tag for Aragon GP: ‘I can fight for victory’

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
More from
Raúl Fernández

Davide Brivio hopes for more street races: "Let’s bring MotoGP to the people"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Davide Brivio hopes for more street races: "Let’s bring MotoGP to the people"

Raul Fernandez channelled “anger” into British GP victory after sprint “idiot” moment

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Raul Fernandez channelled “anger” into British GP victory after sprint “idiot” moment

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team

Trackhouse changes nearly every Shane van Gisbergen pit crew member

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Trackhouse changes nearly every Shane van Gisbergen pit crew member

Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery

Latest news

Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

General
Misc General
Ukraine files complaint to FIA ethics committee after Russian ban lift

Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
BMW explains why it’s not interested in F1 entry

Feature

Discover prime content

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
View more